National Gendarmerie Arrest A Young Man In Possession Of Kalashnikov Ammunition

The National Gendarmerie affiliated to the regional battalion of Lakhdaria, Bouira (eastern Algiers), arrested a young man in possession of 50 units of Kalashnikovs’ ammunition which he tried to use to implicate his opponent, but he fell into the trap of his plot and inflicted his financiers with that ammunition, which are two other persons one of them works in Jijel (eastern Algeria), and the second in Djebahia (Bouira, eastern Algiers).

The details of the case, which took place this week in the city of Lakhdaria, are represented, according to reliable sources, in a misunderstanding between the main accused, called “B.M” residing in the municipality of Lakhdaria, and another person who always frequented an isolated place not far from homes to take contraband, according to the accused statement, who said he refused to work with him prompting him to think of revenge and implicate him in a demonic way, as he collected 50 units of ammunition for the Kalashnikov war weapons and placed it inside a plastic bag and then buried it in the same place where his opponent used to go, and as soon as the latter arrived at the place, he contacted the services of the National Gendarmerie and reported that his opponent was trading in ammunition there, which prompted the National Gendarmerie agents to move immediately towards the area, where that person was arrested and the quantity of ammunition already seized.

After the detainee was transferred to the investigation, he denied knowing or possessing the seized war munitions, according to the same sources, so the investigation extended to the man who called security services to hear him, as he initially tried to pretend to be not guilty, but the trick did not deceive the National Gendarmerie investigators who suspected his involvement after he was unable to answer some of their questions, but later he admitted the plot in which he wanted to implicate his opponent, by burying that ammunition in that place and then reporting him and accusing him of retaliation for what happened between them.

He also talked about the source of that ammunition that he obtained from two other people, one of whom was working within the self-defence forces from the Djebahia area, and another person working in the city of Jijel. The two men were arrested by the National Gendarmerie’s services through a legal harness, and after completing the course of the investigation, which revealed the threads of the plot in which the main accused was involved and implicated his two accomplices and tried to implicate his opponent. the file of the three detainees was transferred to the competent judicial authorities, which ordered their temporary detention pending their court appearance later.