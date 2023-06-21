New American Confirmation That Biden Deleted Trump’s “Tweet”.

The US administration has reaffirmed its commitment to a “lasting and dignified political solution” to the Western Sahara issue and to coordination with Algeria within the UN Security Council in the next two years, 2024 and 2025, in the face of various challenges in the region.

This position was expressed by the US Assistant Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Wendy Sherman, in a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Ataf, who is on a business trip in Europe that began with a visit to Italy, then Serbia, before moving on to Germany.

And according to a statement by the US Secretary of State on Tuesday, the content of the call focused on strengthening “joint efforts to ensure regional stability and bolster US-Algerian relations”.

And the American official took the opportunity to congratulate Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf on Algeria’s election to the UN Security Council and to express Washington’s desire “to participate in the full range of challenges before the Security Council, including the full support for the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Staffan de Mistura, who is working hard to achieve a lasting and dignified political solution for the Western Sahara issue.

This call came in the wake of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s state visit to Russia last week, which left some “tendentious readings”, such as that it would worsen relations between Algeria and the Western system led by the United States, because this system wants to isolate Russia internationally in order to force it to stop the ongoing operation of the Russian special forces in Ukraine.

It was remarkable in the timing of the call that took place between the US Assistant Secretary of State and the Algerian Foreign Minister, the emphasis on coordinating efforts between Algeria and Washington in order to maintain regional and international stability, while it seemed an affirmation from the American side of Algeria’s right to weave its diplomatic relations with countries as long as it does not harm the interests of the United States of America.

The statement of the American official shows that the readings that some circles working in favor of anti-Algerian agendas have been talking about, regarding the possibility of the American administration, and behind it the whole Western system, fearing President Tebboune’s visit, were ignorant of the data of reality, because between Algeria and Russia there are strong relations that go back for decades.

And in order to reinforce the credibility of the Algerian position and the integrity of its reading of the current situation, the American position came in line with the content of the statement, supporting the efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Staffan de Mistura, in Western Sahara, in line with Algeria’s vision of breaking the deadlock in which the international community finds itself due to the stalemate in Western Sahara, based on the US official’s assertion, in her contact with Minister Ahmed Attaf, of a “lasting and dignified political solution” that preserves the legitimate rights of the Sahrawi people.

According to her statement, Wendy Sherman did not refer to the “tweet” of the former US president Donald Trump, in which he spoke about the alleged sovereignty of the Moroccan Makhzen regime over the occupied Sahrawi territories, which confirms that the administration of the current president Joe Biden does not recognize this “tweet” and asserts the exclusive authority of the United Nations to resolve this almost five-decade old issue.