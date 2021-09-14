Nice Coach Praises Delort’s Ability To Help The Club To Comfortable Victory

The Algerian international, Andy Delort, the new star of the French club OGC Nice, contributed to his team’s 2-0 victory over Nantes for the fifth stage of the French Ligue 1, despite his participation for only 11 minutes in his first confrontation with his new club, and made the second goal with a first decisive pass.

Andy Delort joined the French club OGC Nice during the last hours of the summer Mercato, with a contract that extends to three full years, and his deal amounted to 10 million euros, coming from Montpellier in one of the most controversial transfers in the French Ligue 1.

The coach of the French club, OGC Nice, Christophe Galtier, stated in a press conference after the Nantes match, the reasons why he did not include Delort as a key player in his first match with his new club: “I have decided not to rely on Andy Delort as a basic player to reward the attackers for what they have done since the beginning of the season”.

“I was very satisfied with the performance of both Kasper Dolberg and Amine Gouiri during the matches they played together,” he added.

“I decided to rely on the Algerian international striker at the right time. I felt that Andy Delort must enter and change Gouiri’s position to the left side”.

“Delort knows well his role in making goals, when you have quality players who are accustomed to providing decisive passes, you always have the opportunity to decide the result in difficult circumstances”.

Delort is expected to grab a key position starting from the upcoming matches, and he moved to Nice in the form of the first star and not the substitute player, especially since he has been providing great levels since the beginning of the season.

For his part, Delort expressed his happiness with his performance in his first match with Nice, despite his participation for a few minutes, and said in statements to the French channel “Canal Plus Sport” after the match: “My feeling…?… It’s not bad, it’s a great job and a great start story. We can be happy, it was a complicated match, we managed to win and that is the most important thing”.