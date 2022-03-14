No Import of Raw Materials to Save Hard Currency

Algerian will inaugurate 28 quality control laboratories across the various regions of the country before the end of 2022 as part of the state’s efforts to protect the consumer, the Minister of Commerce and Export Promotion, Kamel Rezig, said, on Monday, during a speech he delivered at the inauguration of the state laboratory for quality control in the new urban pole of Khenchela (eastern Algeria).

“Currently 28 state laboratories are being completed to monitor quality across many wilayas of the country. They will be added to 17 laboratories that were put into service earlier, bringing the total number of laboratories to 45 before the end of this year”, he added.

During his visit to the various departments of the same laboratory, the Minister praised the high specifications with which the facility was built, which “contains advanced equipment with international specifications”, confirming the important role played by these laboratories, which he considered “a safety valve to protect the consumer and monitor 413,000 local products.”

The Minister of Commerce and Export Promotion, during his talks with the director of the state laboratory for quality control, gave instructions that these laboratories should be opened for various sectors that need their services while working to conclude cooperation agreements with other laboratories located in universities and various relevant sectors and allowing them to analyze samples deducted under fraud suppression.

During his visit to a biscuit production unit, which falls within the private investment of the industrial zone in the municipality of Khenchela and listening to the explanations provided in this regard, the Minister of Commerce and Export Promotion gave directives to the owner of the factory to engage and view the ministry’s electronic platform related to the database of local manufacturers of national products and importers approved by his ministerial department to benefit from all information that is useful to him in the process of acquiring raw materials.

In a statement from within the same production unit nominated to carry out export operations in the future, Kamal Razig explained that the new state’s policy aimed at encouraging the local product requires not to import any raw material to reduce the import cost, provide hard currency and encourage the local product.