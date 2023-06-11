Nomination Of 200 Algerian Dealers To Manufacture Car Spare Parts

The “Munawala” Stock Exchange of Western Algeria has drawn up a list of 200 Algerian dealers nominated for the production of car spare parts, from which the most experienced and qualified will be selected to sign contracts with local car factories, such as the Fiat factory in the Stellantis complex in the province of Oran, Western Algeria.

Rachid Bakhchi, head of the “Munawala” Stock Exchange for Western Algeria, said in a statement to “Echorouk” that the Munawala Stock Exchange has drawn up a preliminary list of 200 companies active in the field of car handling, which are currently undergoing a rehabilitation process, in order to select the dealers involved in the activity with car complexes invested in Algeria.

As regards, the “Stellantis” complex, through the “Fiat Algeria” factory in Oran, he stressed that the book of conditions issued last November requires new dealers to contract with local subcontractors.

Bakhchi confirms that the handling stock exchange did not stop its activity during the period of stagnation in the car assembly and manufacturing sector in Algeria, which witnessed the departure of active dealers in the handling field since 2019, and it also counted the number of specialists in the sector to be determined after the signing of the “Stellantis” complex.

According to Kharchi, these dealers will be rehabilitated and trained to ensure that they offer quality services at reasonable prices, and are regularly present on the market and meet the deadlines set by the foreign manufacturer.

Initially, many car spare parts will be produced, such as plastic accessories, sound deadeners and electrical wiring. In the second phase, the production of car bodies will be started locally, for example in cooperation with the Tosyali Steel Factory, which has expressed its willingness and ability to supply the raw material for the production of car bodies, i.e. flat steel.

The second phase of the stock exchange’s activities, according to Rachid Bakhchi, is to deal with the West, signing contracts with the leading foreign manufacturers of handling equipment, either to enter the Algerian market as sole distributors or to cooperate with Algerian distributors in mixed partnerships, the latter being responsible for supplying Algerian car factories with spare parts and accessories in order to reduce the import bill. And to increase the rate of integration, which is imposed by the book of conditions approved by the government, to reach a maximum of 30 per cent within 5 years.

According to Bakhchi, important negotiations took place at this level during the business visit that took the Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production, Ali Aoun, to Turin, Italy, last May, accompanied by the head of the Algerian Investment Agency, Omar Rakkache, and other officials in the sector, as the main players in the field were identified there.

The latter assured that the “Munawala” Stock Exchange is committed to supporting Algerian dealers active in this field, whether through training and qualification or by establishing relations between them and the owners of the factories, which are the major foreign brands, stressing that the authorities are granting great privileges to those active in this field and unprecedented incentives to dealers, calling on them to seize this opportunity. Especially since the automotive sector is still young and offers great opportunities for those interested in manufacturing.