Noose Is Tightening Around Neck Of Makhzen Regime Due To Malicious Espionage Scandal

The noose is beginning to narrow around the neck of the Moroccan Makhzen system, with the frequency of spying scandals that smelled of the “Pegasus” application manufactured by the Zionist company “NSO”, and all this coincided with the call of the Public Prosecution in France to reject the lawsuit filed by Rabat against some French media that blew up the scandal, on the grounds of defamation.

Algeria, France and other countries are among the parties that opened judicial investigations into the espionage scandal in which the Moroccan Makhzen system was blatantly accused alongside the Zionist entity.

While the Makhzen regime threatened the French judiciary to bypass it and resort to European justice, in the hope of recovering its lost virginity, matters are heading towards more pressure on the parties that used the Israeli spyware application in order to spy on its opponents and personalities especially as the Makhzen system was more reckless than others to employ this application for objectionable purposes.

In this regard, the Israeli company that created Pegasus confirmed that it would cooperate in any possible investigation into spying on Finnish diplomats with this electronic program, a confirmation that followed the Finnish Foreign Ministry’s announcement that mobile phones belonging to a number of its diplomats were spied on using the Israeli application, in the latest spying scandal.

Last summer, international newspapers, including the French “Le Monde”, in cooperation with the “Forbidden Stories” and “Amnesty International” human rights organizations, published an investigation that showed that thousands of Algerian phone numbers had been identified as potential targets for the “Pegasus” digital program, which was developed by the Israeli company “NSO” in 2019.

And media reports revealed that the Israeli lawyer, Itai Mac, confirmed that he was cooperating with a non-governmental organization to sue the Israeli company, on behalf of journalists who were illegally spied on, and the lawyer told AFP that it is the first time that direct victims of Israeli defense exports apply in Israel so as to open a criminal investigation against a defense company and senior Israeli officials.

So far, the results of the investigations opened by the judicial authorities in Algeria, as in other countries that have taken the same procedure, have not been revealed, including France, which appears to be moving towards taking deterrent measures against the Makhzen regime accused of spying on many of its officials, including the French President. Emmanuel Macron, at the request of the Public Prosecution Office in Paris.

The announcement by the manufacturer of the “Pegasus” program to cooperate in investigations about the possibility of its product being used to spy on countries and individuals by the parties that acquired this spyware application, will facilitate and speed up the investigation process that was opened in more than one country in this regard, especially since the source party for the digital application, confirm that it has exported the product under certain conditions.