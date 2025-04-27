Normalisation Places Morocco at a Critical Historical Moment

Moroccan human rights activists emphasised that the Moroccan people reject normalisation with the Zionist entity and adhere to the demand for its overthrow, in defence of their “dignity, independence, sovereignty, and principles.”

They have warned of the dangerous trend of the Makhzen regime, which is pursuing normalisation agreements that will inevitably ruin the country.

In this regard, human rights activist and leader of the Justice and Ihsan (Charity) group, Hassan Bennajeh, confirmed in press statements that “the Moroccan people, who are participating in million-man marches against normalization with the criminal Zionist entity, are not only in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, but are also defending their dignity, independence, sovereignty, and values.”

Hassan Bennajeh denounced the Makhzen regime’s insistence on normalization, saying, “The official position is extremely disappointing, given the insistence on continuing military and trade cooperation agreements with the entity, the public entry of Zionist figures during the height of the massacres, and the continuation of cargo and trade exchange despite popular boycotts.”

In the same context, the speaker warned of the danger of the official approach that relies on normalisation, emphasising that “no matter how deeply involved the official position is, the Moroccan people have proven and will prove that normalisation is imposed by power, but is absolutely rejected by the people.”

The Moroccan human rights activist emphasised that “the Kingdom of Morocco is experiencing a historic moment today, marked by a stark contrast between a principled, resistant popular position and an official position subservient to a unilateral political deal that contradicts the popular will.” He cited the thousands of protests and marches that continue unabated despite repression and bans, and widespread boycotts of products that support the entity, and online and creative campaigns against normalisation.

For his part, Aziz Hanaoui, Secretary-General of the Moroccan Observatory Against Normalization, warned against the Makhzen’s refusal to respond to the voice of the street and sever its ties with the occupying entity, saying: “Stop normalization… otherwise, normalization will destroy and devastate the country, and the servants of normalization and Zionism will not regret it, because they are tools of destruction.”

In turn, the coordinator of the Moroccan Committee for Supporting the Nation’s Causes, Fathi Abdessamad, highlighted in an article titled “What is the meaning of receiving weapons used to bombard our brothers in our ports?” the “state of turmoil” currently gripping the Moroccan street due to the Moroccan regime’s reception of ships of genocide, shame, and disgrace.

In this regard, he denounced the “unreasonable and unacceptable” actions taken by the Makhzen authorities, who poured oil on the fire when they stifled the protest march from the rear and front, amidst the alleys of the old city. He noted that the protesters’ responsible, peaceful, and understanding behaviour prevented a catastrophe.

Fathi Abdessamad stressed that the aim of these practices, carried out by the authorities in the alleys of the old city, is to harm the struggle of the Moroccan Front and the struggle of the free people of this country.