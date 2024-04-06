Official… Arabization Of Air Algerie Correspondence

Air Algerie Company has initiated new procedures to consolidate the adoption of the Arabic language in its correspondence and dealings with various departments, embassies and official bodies, even in the speeches and letters of the President and the General Manager, in accordance with what is stipulated in article 3 of the Algerian Constitution, which affirms that “the Arabic language is the national and official language”.

In the future, the company also intends to train its employees and collaborators in English, the language of civil aviation recognized in all countries of the world.

In this context, Air Algerie began a few weeks ago to introduce the Arabic language in all its correspondence and transactions, including the message of the President and General Manager of the company, Hamza Ben Hamouda, to the workers and aircraft mechanics on the occasion of his inauguration on February 10th.

The President and Chief Executive Officer then delivered a speech to the workers on the anniversary of the downing of the Tamanrasset plane in 2003, as well as a message to women and female employees on International Women’s Day last March 8, another message on the occasion of the Victory Day of the Algerian Airlines workers, and a speech by the President and Chief Executive Officer on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadhan, all of which were delivered in Arabic.

The adoption of the Arabic language also included the administration’s correspondence with foreign embassies during the past period, where an original copy is sent in Arabic and a second copy is sent in the language of the country from which the correspondence is received.

The written letters sent by the President and the General Manager to the workers on different occasions show the interest of the new administration in the Arabic language on the basis that the airline is a national and public company and it is its duty to respect the culture of using the official national languages as stipulated in the Constitution.

The company’s president and general manager also conducts official correspondence in Arabic. Even for diplomatic bodies located in Algeria and abroad by placing the official seal of the institution and signing it.

Air Algerie is considered a leading national company in the field of air transport and plays an important role in representing Algeria at the national and international levels. Therefore, the Arabization of correspondence from the point of view of the new management contributes to improve the delivery of services to local customers, as the Arabization of correspondence helps in providing services and information. Effective for customers, it improves communication and facilitates the process of understanding. It is also part of the process of strengthening Air Algerie’s national identity and reaffirming its allegiance to the homeland, which the management considers essential in order to gain the trust of its customers.

This approach is in line with the provisions of the Algerian Constitution, as the Arabic language is an official language in Algeria, which requires national companies such as Air Algerie to comply with official legislation and use the mother tongue in correspondence and documents. The Arabization of this company’s correspondence in general also contributes to the good reputation of Algerian airlines and their long-term success.