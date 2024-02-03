Officially… the “Algeria Symposium” file against Israel before the International Criminal Court

On Friday evening, the first reports were filed against those involved in the crimes of genocide against the residents of the Gaza Strip, before the Office of the Director General of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, as an embodiment of the results of the Algiers International Symposium “Justice for the Palestinian People”, whose activities took place at the end of last November in the capital Algiers.

Mr. Ibrahim Tairi, president of the National Council of the Union of Algerian Lawyers’ Organizations, confirmed in a statement, a copy of which was received by Echorouk, that the report related to the crimes of genocide committed by the Zionist entity in Gaza was based on a set of documents that had been collected, which included a number of documented photos and videos that prove all these crimes and even call for them.

The communication also included a number of official documents issued by international bodies and international organizations recognized for their neutrality and integrity, as well as the historic decision of the Court of Justice issued on January 26, 2024, which recognized the existence of sufficient evidence indicating that genocide crimes had been committed in the occupied Palestinian territories, and the order of the Zionist entity by taking the precautionary measures and procedures mentioned in the decision before deciding the matter.

Mr. Tairi explained that the communication resulting from the recommendations of the Algerian symposium “Justice for the Palestinian People” was signed by the National Union of Algerian Lawyers’ Organizations, which includes 65,000 lawyers, and the National Union of Algerian Judges, represented by its president, which includes 6,300 judges, as well as the Palestinian Bar Association. The Palestinian Bar Association, which includes 14,000 lawyers, the Jordanian Bar Association, which includes 17,000 lawyers, the Tunisian Bar Association, which includes 9,170 lawyers, and the Mauritanian Bar Association, which includes 387 lawyers.

According to Mr. Tairi, this is what embodies and consolidates the call of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to all free people of the world and jurists to take appropriate legal measures to prosecute the perpetrators of crimes and war of genocide against the Palestinian people. It is also an embodiment of the recommendations of the Algiers Symposium and the recommendations of the Ordinary General Assembly of the National Union of Lawyers’ Organizations. Algerians held in Oran.

Mr. Tairi also said that the Union and all the organizations that signed the communication are forming an international team to pursue Netanyahu and the Zionist entity for the crimes committed against Gaza since October 7 last year until today and at every moment, calling by the way on all lawyers, human rights and humanitarian organizations and all free people of the world to join the movement. This is the International Coalition in Support of Palestine.

On the other hand, another committee consisting of deans of lawyers, headed by the committee’s coordinator and former president of the Lawyers Syndicate, Mr. Abdelmadjid Selini, has been working for two months to prepare all the legal means necessary to establish an inventory of all the facts and their evidence, according to what lawyer Kamel Allak revealed to Echorouk, which constitute the crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 6, 7 and 8 of the Rome Statute, committed by all those involved in the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people, in order to open an investigation and prosecute these heinous criminals in accordance with the provisions of Articles. 135 and 15 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

According to Professor Allak, the committee is expected to file formal complaints with international courts such as “The Hague” and “Switzerland” against the Zionist entity for committing horrific crimes against humanity based on the persistence of the entity’s leaders in committing the crimes stipulated in Article 5 of the Rome Statute. The International Criminal Court represents the crimes of genocide and crimes against humanity, which constitute a violation of international law, human rights law, all international laws, and all international agreements and treaties, most notably the four Geneva Conventions of 1949, the Hague Convention on the Peaceful Settlement of International Disputes, the Convention on the Rights of the Child of 1989, and indeed all articles of the Charter of the United Nations.