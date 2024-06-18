Olympique de Marseille Wants to Sign Bachir Belloumi

The French club Olympique de Marseille wants to sign the Algerian international and SC Farense player, Bachir Belloumi, during the summer “Mercato”, the Sport.fr website.

The Moroccan Mehdi Benatia, who has been in charge of the OM’s contracts since the beginning of the year is very impressed with the potential of the player who can offer a lot to the French club.

Bachir Belloumi excelled in the Portuguese League remarkably, as he participated in 35 matches, including 27 starting matches, scoring seven goals and assisting five goals in his first season, figures that encouraged the OM club to negotiate with him and be keen to sign him in the summer “Mercato”, as he has all the potential to develop his capabilities in the future.

The OM club is seeking to resolve many issues to compensate for the bad end of last season, when it disappointed its fans with negative results in the French League 1.

The French club also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europe League but failed to win over the Italian club Atalanta.

These results pushed the club’s management to search for players who can make a difference and support its offensive capabilities, especially since the OM intends to sell the contract of its Senegalese star, Ismaila Sarr, in the summer Mercato, and that is why it chose the Algerian player to replace him.

Bachir Belloumi, 22, is already attracting the attention of several major European clubs. Under contract until June 2027, he is in the sights of prestigious teams such as Club Brugge in Belgium and Parma, recently promoted to the Italian Serie A. But Olympique de Marseille also seems very interested in the profile of Algeria’s promising young talent.

Son of Lakhdar Belloumi, the icon of Algerian football and one of the best players in the country’s history, Bachir Belloumi bears a name that particularly resonates with Marseille and Algerian supporters. Very close to appointing Roberto De Zerbi as coach, OM will have to recruit intelligently with a limited budget this summer.

Bachir Belloumi, estimated at only 4 million euros, represents an ideal target for the Marseille club. In any case, the prospect of seeing young Belloumi set foot on the pitch at the Vélodrome could arouse great enthusiasm and revive the historic links between OM and the Algerian community of Marseille.