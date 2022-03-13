Oussama Darfalou Left the Field Since Injury Layoff

Former Algerian international player Oussama Darfalo walked off the field in the middle of the game on Sunday evening, because he suffered an injury, and asked his coach to replace him.

This happened in the 31st minute of the match between his club PEC Zwolle and the guest club Feyenoord, drawing the 26th round of the Dutch championship phases.

The management of the Dutch Zwolle club said that its player, Oussama Darfalo, complained of pain at the level of the hamstrings, and asked his coach to replace him with another player, half an hour after the start of the match against Feyenoord.

Zwolle Club managers spoke briefly about the striker Oussama Darfalo undergoing an in-depth medical examination this Monday.