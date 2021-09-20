Over 450 Algerians in Italian Prisons

An official Italian statistic published by the Ministry of Justice showed the presence of 450 Algerian prisoners in the country’s penal institutions.

According to the statistics published on Monday by Italian media, 450 Algerian prisoners represent 0.8 of the country’s total of 36,000 prisoners, while they represent nearly 5% of all African prisoners.

These figures are related to Algerians convicted by Italian courts of various crimes, misdemeanours and offences, and they have nothing to do with the illegal immigrants who entered the Italian soil illegally.

The number of Maghreb prisoners reached 3,308 representing 35.7% of all African prisoners, and 6.2% of all prisoners in Italian penal institutions, while the number of Tunisians reached 1,775 prisoners or 19.2% of all African prisoners.

The number of Algerian prisoners was more than 1,000 in 2010, but it has decreased over the years.