Palestinian Government Hopes For The Success Of The Algiers Meeting

On Monday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Shtayyeh expressed hope that the Palestinian factions’ talks in Algeria would succeed, and that a consensus would be reached that would end the page of division, especially since Algeria has become a land of Palestinian achievements.

In his speech at the beginning of the government’s session in Ramallah on Monday, the Palestinian Prime Minister said, “We thank sister Algeria for its great effort to host the national dialogue sessions in the Algerian capital, with the participation of all the national action factions, which we hope will reach a consensus that leads to closing the page of division and thus work in the spirit of national partnership to face up to political and economic challenges and form a government of national unity.

Mr Shtayyeh stressed the importance of “working with our friends in the world to pressure towards holding an international peace conference that would enable our people to obtain their legitimate rights, foremost of which is their right to self-determination, the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, and the right of return for refugees”.

These statements come at a time when the Palestinian factions began arriving in Algeria two days ago, to hold separate talks with Algerian officials in preparation for a joint dialogue among them, according to what Palestinian officials announced.

The Palestinians have been suffering from a sharp internal division since Hamas gained control of the Gaza Strip in mid-2007, while several agreements and memoranda of understanding, most of them reached with Egyptian efforts, failed to put an end to the division. While Algeria hopes that the comprehensive conference in which the Palestinian factions will get together will succeed in securing achievements that will restore Palestinian unity and cohesion.

It is noteworthy that the declaration of a Palestinian statehood was made in Algeria in 1988, a declaration that caused the madness of Israel.