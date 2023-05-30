Paolo Scudieri: Algeria, Most Suitable for Exporting Cars to Africa, Arab World

Major Italian manufacturers and spare parts companies have shown remarkable interest in investing in the Algerian market, to accompany the project of the “Stellantis” international car group that owns the “Fiat” brand, given the incentives and advantages of investment, especially energy costs, which recommends Algeria to be the most suitable centre for exporting cars to Africa and Arab countries.

In this context, Paolo Scudieri, chairman of the Italian Automotive Industry Association, said, during the economic forum that was held Monday and Tuesday in Turin, northwestern Italy and was devoted to the prospects for the development of the automotive industry in Algeria, that the bilateral relations between the two countries have been strengthened for several decades, indicating that Italy is a reliable and highly efficient partner.

Scudieri added that Algeria provides very important opportunities, and therefore it is the most suitable hub for exporting cars to the African continent and also to the Arab countries.

Paolo Scudieri explained during the same forum, according to what was reported by local Italian media such as the “ildenaro” website, that “the Algerian market also has good and very competitive conditions thanks to the lower cost of energy compared to what is in Europe and the rest of North African countries, especially concerning electricity, and gas, which are considered essential resources for the transport sector”.

As is well known, the Italian Automotive Industry Association of the “Anfia”-Associazione Nazionale Filiera Industria Automobilistica- is a huge professional gathering that includes manufacturers and companies, car producers of various brands, as well as hundreds of companies specialized in the manufacture of spare parts and components of vehicles of high precision and quality.

ANFIA’s chairman considered that “the investment potentials available to Italian companies that manufacture spare parts, auto parts and components in Algeria must be seized in a region with good prospects for industrial development, which will inevitably continue to attract major global investors in the coming years”.

Scudieri explained that Italian companies that have the advantage in production related to internal combustion engines (ICE), will be able to continue to project their capabilities in the Algerian market.

In the same context, the Corriere della Sera newspaper, quoted Scudieri, as saying that the company he runs, ADLER, which specializes in auto spare parts and components, decided to set up a factory for it in the Tafraoui area near the Fiat factory, whose completion rate reached 63%, noting that Scudieri informed the Italian manufacturers of the availability of an industrial real estate with an area of 520 hectares and a field for experiments in the Tafraoui area, which was placed at the disposal of those wishing to invest in this sector.

For his part, Olivier François, CEO of Fiat, revealed during the same forum in Turin that the Italian brand is expected to produce 90,000 vehicles within 3 years, that is, by 2027.