The next French government should review its trade policy with Algeria, which has shown in recent years that it is sovereign and demands fair treatment in world trade, the international magazine “ISN” (International Supermarket News), specializing in the global supermarket and grocery retail industry, said.

ISN magazine explained that Algeria has demonstrated its sovereignty in recent years by demanding fair treatment in global trade – and in doing so, Algeria, is in the process of leading the trade independence of the African continent, at a time when Paris has come to realize that it can no longer dictate its terms to the countries of the black continent.

In an article published on the magazine’s website, ISN spoke about what it described as a new era in France’s trade relations with Algeria, a leader in Africa’s trade independence which has shown firmness in the face of “outdated negotiation tactics”, explaining in this regard that by cutting ties with Spain over Western Sahara, Algeria sent a clear message that politics cannot be ignored in business, explaining that despite its disagreements with Italy’s far-right government, Algeria has maintained strong trade relations, proving that business can transcend politics.

The magazine believes that France is adapting to a new reality, and it is coming to understand that it can no longer dictate its terms to African nations, confirming that Algeria, as a leader in this evolution demands fair and equal partnerships.

The magazine said in this regard: “It is likely that the next French government will likely treat Algeria, and Africa as a whole, with the same respect as its European counterparts.”

Conversely, the magazine pointed out that Algeria has recently adopted a softer approach with Spain, explaining that after strained relations between the two countries, Spain is now seeking to rebuild its partnership with Algeria, considering that this development highlights Algeria’s growing influence and ability to dictate the terms of international trade.

Previously, Algeria opened the door to imports from Spain after a trade boycott that lasted since June 2022, against the backdrop of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s sudden shift in position regarding the conflict in Western Sahara, and his declaration of his bias towards the Moroccan proposal regarding the alleged autonomy as a solution to the issue, which is entirely rejected by the Polisario Front, as the sole representative of the Sahrawi people.

ISN magazine concluded that a new chapter is opening in French-Algerian trade relations, where mutual respect and balanced agreements will define the future, considering that Algeria’s strong stance paves the way for a new era of equal partnerships with Africa.