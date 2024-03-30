Parliament Rushes To Complete Pending Projects Before Early Presidential Elections

The heads of the six parliamentary blocs represented in the National People’s Assembly will meet next Tuesday with the members of the Legal Affairs and Freedoms Committee in the lower chamber of the parliament to sift through the proposed amendments to the draft bylaws, which for the first time have exceeded 400 amendments, as parliament officials are rushing the deputies to wrap up this file before calling voters to the polls on June 8 next year in preparation for the upcoming presidential elections slated for September 7th 2024.

The document of the Statute of the Council is still an obsession for the officials of the lower chamber of the Parliament, especially since the new project went through a difficult birth that lasted more than a year, as a result of the postponement of its discussion each time and the dispute over its content. However, the early announcement of a pre-presidential organization on September 7, while the deputies devoted themselves to the important political appointment, prompted the legal committee in charge of drafting the supplementary report to expedite the discussion of the amendments and summon the heads of the parliamentary blocs to agree on the deputies’ proposals, which exceeded all limits, according to what members of the legal committee confirmed to “Echorouk”.

The members of the committee are trying to find a consensus formula with the heads of the blocs to reduce the number of amendments and persuade the representatives to withdraw their proposals, which are in the same direction as those of their colleagues, in order to avoid repetition and at the same time facilitate the work of the committee, especially since the latter will be forced to discuss each amendment with its representative and listen to … Justifications for those involved.

Sources from the committee confirmed to “Echorouk” that the text will be submitted to a vote immediately after Eid al-Fitr, in order to devote time to discussing the draft law on criminal procedure, which includes more than 754 articles, including a special section on judicial orders and their implementation, as the Minister of Justice, Keeper of the Seals, Abderachid Tabi told MPs the need to expedite discussion of the project, which was postponed at the end of last year, with the aim of expanding the debate on it.

According to the information received from the Office of the Council, the latter did not receive any new draft laws from the government, except for the proposals referred to the committees for discussion, such as the new law on deputies and some projects proposed by the deputies and approved by the Office of the House of Representatives.

It seems that the announcement of early presidential elections on September 7th has revived the talk of early parliamentary and local elections, as in this context the head of the National Construction (“Al Bina”) Movement, Abdelkader Bengrina, called for the organization of early parliamentary and local elections.

Bengrina explained in a press conference held last week, on the sidelines of the announcement of the installation of the Electoral College, that the new administrative division and the creation of new states impose the holding of local and state elections in advance, saying: “Pre-elections must be held in the entire national territory, so that the jurisdiction of its municipal council does not have the governor is one year and the other is 5 years old,” which is the invitation that a number of representatives of the council received when they spoke to “Echorouk,” with great surprise, especially since their parliamentary term has only two years left, and the current parliament is the result of fair legislative elections and enjoys the support of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as they put it.