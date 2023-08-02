Pedro Sanchez Spends His Vacation In Morocco… At Whose Expense?

The characteristics and the background of the subordination of the outgoing Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to the Moroccan regime began to unfold for the Spaniards and the Algerians to the effect that the change in the Spanish position on the Sahrawi issue, which caused an unprecedented diplomatic break with the Algerian authorities, has more to do with personal considerations than political ones.

Sanchez and his family are on vacation in the Kingdom of Morocco. He was observed with his family members as he walked around the city of Marrakesh, in a scene that recreated a scenario of his trip to meet the Moroccan King Mohammed VI, in March 2022, in Rabat, and there is a retreat from Madrid’s historic position on the Sahrawi issue, amid astonishment of his partners in the government coalition, along with the Spanish political class and the various institutions of the Kingdom, including the Spanish Royal Institution.

The outgoing Spanish Prime Minister’s vacation to the “Kingdom of the Makhzen”, which began on Tuesday, August 1, has raised a number of questions, and behind a media frenzy, Sanchez was forced to intervene to provide some clarifications to public opinion in his country, including his assertion that the costs of this family trip are being paid from his own money. Sanchez also stressed that this visit has no goals or political agenda, according to the widely circulated Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Despite the political doubts hanging over his visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, Sanchez, who lost the recent legislative elections and then the presidency of the government, did not add more transparency to his visit to the Alawite Kingdom to dispel the doubts by adjusting the dates and plan of the visit and the nature of the accompanying security measures.

And Pedro Sanchez could have avoided spending his vacation in the Alawite kingdom to avoid any media and political confusion, given his suspicious relationship with Rabat, by going to another country, but the man defied the skeptics, which would reinforce the hypothesis that he was subjected to blackmail by the Moroccan regime, either because his phone was hacked with the Zionist “Pegasus” software and accurate information was stolen, or for other considerations that time will reveal.

A day after changing his position on the Sahrawi issue, Pedro Sanchez was accused of supporting the so-called “autonomy plan” presented by the Moroccan regime, by politicians, media professionals and prominent figures of the deep state in Spain, that the Moroccan regime hacked his cell phone with the “Pegasus” software, developed by a Zionist company, and obtained secrets from him, making him a hostage in the hands of the Makhzen regime, incapable of defending the interests of his country in the face of Rabat.

Among the secrets that were leaked and still need to be confirmed is the involvement of his wife in illegal acts with the Kingdom of Morocco, which Sanchez denied, but his subsequent failure to cooperate with the Spanish judiciary in the investigation related to the “Pegasus” case, which led to the case being filed before the Spanish Supreme Court. The Spanish Supreme Court, increased the credibility of doubts about the veracity of the accusations attributed to Sanchez of exposure to extortion by the Moroccan regime.

It is not excluded that Sanchez will hold meetings with officials in the Moroccan Makhzen regime away from the eyes of the Spanish and the press, which is likely to expose him to more serious blackmail, because the man did not reveal whether the security protection protocol was arranged by his security team, or sponsored by the Moroccan regime.