President Tebboune: “Algeria Is Concerned About Increasing Terrorism Phenomenon In Africa”

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, sent a letter to the President of the African Union on the growing phenomenon of terrorism in the African continent.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramtane Lamamra, from Niger, where he paid an official visit in his capacity as an envoy of the President of the Republic, said that “President Tebboune has formally written to the President of the African Union to share with him his point of view regarding Algeria’s vision of what we consider in our country the growing phenomenon of terrorism with the unfortunately high number of victims in our neighborhood and across many regions of the African continent.

• Lamamra added that the African Union and the mechanisms it adopts in the context of combating terrorism must be beefed up more than ever to foster cooperation and combat efficiently the scourge of terrorism.

• The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, and his Nigerien counterpart Hassoumi Massoudou meanwhile stressed in Niamey the need to work together to preserve peace and stability and promote development in Africa in general and in the sub-region in particular.

During his working visit to Niger on 5 and 6 September, as special envoy of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Lamamra, accompanied by a large delegation, was received in audience by Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum and the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, a joint statement said.

Lamamra and Massoudou exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern during a working meeting with the two respective delegations, and carried out a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation issues, including those related to defense and security, migration, energy, oil, and vocational training.

They highlighted “the need to work together to preserve peace and stability and promote development in Africa in general and in the sub-region in particular”, reaffirming “their determination to forge a viable sub-regional partnership in the service of the peoples of the region with a view to promoting pragmatic and mutually supportive South-South cooperation”.

Regarding the defense and security sector, the two heads of delegation hailed the exemplary cooperation prevailing in this field between the two countries, welcoming the holding of the bilateral joint military commission meeting on 24-26 August 2021 in Algeria.

In this regard, they pledged to “continue in this direction in order to face up to the multiple security challenges, especially in the Sahel region”.

With regard to the management of migration flows, the two parties agreed to examine the situation of Niger migrants working in Algeria in the framework of the forthcoming consultations to be held between the two Ministers of the Interior, just as they welcomed the arrangements to be made for the next session of the Bilateral Border Committee.

With regard to the partnership in the energy field, the two sides welcomed the re-launch of cooperation in the Kafra block and the favorable prospects for SIPEX to continue its activities and move to the exploitation phase as early as possible.

They also agreed to deepen their consultations on oil and energy issues, including the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline project, during the next visit of the Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines to Niger by the end of September 2021.

In addition to these two sectors, the two parties stressed the importance of expanding their cooperation to the areas of health and training.

The visit of the head of Algerian diplomacy to Niger was part of the traditions of consultation and dialogue between the two brotherly countries and reflects their willingness and determination to give a new dynamic to the rich and multifaceted cooperation in accordance with the guidelines given by the Heads of State of the two countries during the friendship and working visit to Algeria last July by the Niger President of the Republic.

Meanwhile, The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, began on Tuesday, in his capacity as special envoy of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, a visit to the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott, said in a statement of the ministry.

During this two-day visit, Lamamra will hold talks with the highest Mauritanian authorities, headed by the Mauritanian president, Mohamed Ould El-Ghazaouani, the statement said.

This visit is part of the implementation of the common will of the leaders of the two countries and their judicious orientations regarding the necessary enshrinement of the tradition of consultation and coordination and the bolstering of strategic relations between the two countries, as well as the speeding up of the pace of bilateral cooperation in various fields, the statement added, and will also be an opportunity to examine regional and international issues of common concern, especially the latest developments on the Maghreb scene and at the Arab and African levels.