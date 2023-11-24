President Tebboune Calls For Urgent Reform of the UN Security Council

The unprecedented succession of crises and conflicts in the world requires the international community “more than ever before” to deal with the file of bringing reforms to the United Nations Security Council with “great urgency and insistence”, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said while calling for the correction of the historical injustice directed at Africa.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune confirmed in a speech delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, on Friday, at the 15th summit of the African Union G10, which is concerned with the Security Council reform file, in the city of Oyala, Equatorial Guinea, that this summit “is being held in a stressful international and regional situation with challenges and risks, in light of a severe crisis affecting the collective security system, and amid the almost complete paralysis currently affecting the United Nations Security Council.”

He added that “the rapid succession of crises, conflicts and disputes, their accumulation in an unprecedented manner, and their escalation without actual and purposeful action from the international community to take optimal care of them imposes on the international community, more than ever before, the necessity of giving this file the necessary attention and dealing with it with all rigour, firmness and resolve,” considering that this issue – as he said – “presents itself today with great urgency and insistence.”

In this context, Tebboune cited “the critical reality of the African continent, especially in the Sahel region, which suffers from the endemic scourge of terrorism and organized crime, the spread of hotbeds of tension and instability, and the real tragedy that the Palestinians are experiencing, which is worsening day after day due to the inability of the comprehensive international system to deter the Zionist occupier from committing crimes and stopping its violations of the rules of international law approved by the United Nations system.”

Accordingly, – President Tebboune continues -, “This situation has brought us back to the forefront of international debate about the issue of Security Council reform,” noting that the bet of the reform process “is no longer limited to achieving a council that is more representative of developing countries, led by Africa, but rather goes much beyond that, because the sustainability and continuity of the multilateral international system has truly become a test of the escalation of the logic of the balance of power, the test of the spread of the phenomenon of polarization, and the test of selectivity and discrimination in imposing respect for the rules of international law,” expressing regret that “the sharp tensions and grave divisions have become the main feature of the system of international relations at the current stage.”

Therefore, -he added – “the unified position of the African continent must emphasize the necessity of formulating a vision that enables this central United Nations body to distance itself from tension and polarization and focus more on the role assigned to it and the responsibility placed on it by the provisions of the United Nations Charter while emphasizing the process of reform that restores the Council’s effectiveness and ability to act in the face of the growing threats to international peace and security.”

Previously on September 20, 2023 and during his address at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune underlined the pressing need for accelerating international negotiations aimed at reforming the United Nations Security Council. President Tebboune emphasized that a global and integrated approach to reform should be the top priority for the international community. This approach, he argued, is crucial to achieving a consensus on genuine reform that would ensure a more transparent and equitable representation of the Security Council.

In his speech, President Tebboune pointed out that recent years had witnessed the Security Council retreating from its pivotal role in maintaining international peace and security, adding that the UN Charter had entrusted the Security Council with the critical responsibility of preventing the use of force and addressing issues that threaten global peace. However, due to geopolitical conflicts and multiple crises, the Council’s effectiveness had diminished.

“Facing geopolitical conflicts and multiple crises, the Security Council has stepped back in fulfilling its central role in recent years,” noted President Tebboune. He further elaborated that the Council’s role was at the heart of the United Nations, making it imperative to revive its efficacy.

President Tebboune asserted that any effort to strengthen international cooperation must respond to the growing demand for greater dynamism within a multipolar world order. He emphasized that this objective necessitated a comprehensive reform of the primary organs of the United Nations, making them more transparent while ensuring a balanced representation among member states.

He also highlighted Algeria’s commitment to the common African position on reforming the UN Security Council. This position seeks to rectify the historical injustices that have disproportionately affected the African continent. He called for the reactivation of the UN General Assembly’s pivotal role, portraying it as a truly representative body that reflects the diversity of the international community. President Tebboune sees this as a vital step in promoting equality among states and establishing the foundations of true democracy.

President Tebboune’s vision for international diplomacy and cooperation aligns with Algeria’s deep-rooted commitment to dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts. He stressed that dialogue and debate were essential elements for creating a world characterized by coexistence, solidarity, cooperation, and equality among nations.

Furthermore, President Tebboune drew attention to the unprecedented scale of conflicts and crises worldwide. He noted that these crises had resulted in millions of people being displaced, leading to a transformation of international relations. The shift from cooperation to confrontation has put international organizations and institutions to the test in a global context marked by multidimensional emergencies.

In conclusion, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s address at the United Nations General Assembly highlighted the urgency of reforming the Security Council and revitalizing the UN’s core principles of maintaining global peace and security. His call for a global and integrated approach to reform, based on transparency and equitable representation, resonated as a pivotal step towards creating a more just and peaceful world order.