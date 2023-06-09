President Tebboune: National Security Requirements Need A Developed Digital Strategy

The requirements of national security necessitate work on developing an integrated national strategy in the digital field, President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said in his opening speech at the National Forum on Cybersecurity.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune added that the integrated national strategy in the digital field combines proactivity, prevention of threats and vulnerabilities in cyberspace, protection of systems and data, as well as the promotion of a national digital culture based on continuous awareness and strategic vigilance for all institutions.

“The importance of cybersecurity increases with the state’s conscious and ambitious approach to making qualitative progress in the level of conducting public affairs by developing a well-studied strategy for digitization, and this is a rational and sovereign choice based on our collective awareness”, he explained.

President Tebboune considered that “creating a development boom calls for rationalizing governance, raising the quality of institutional performance, valuing capabilities and mobilizing all resources to allow the new Algeria to rise to the rank of developed countries”.

He concluded that “digitalization is a fundamental bet in protecting values of national public affairs through countering corruption and developing a new system whose goal is to serve the country, citizens and achieve the public interests”.