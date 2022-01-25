President Tebboune Spurs Joint Arab Action With A New Spirit

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, affirmed on Tuesday in Cairo, his willingness to work with Arab leaders to bring together the right conditions for the Arab summit to be hosted by Algeria, in order to establish a basis for initiating joint Arab action “in a new spirit”.

At a press conference held jointly with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, at the end of their talks at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, as part of the second day of his working and fraternity visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Tebboune said that these talks had focused on “all the issues that arise in the Arab and African regions, as well as on the challenges we are facing at the regional and international levels,” adding that they led to “a convergence of views” and stressed “the imperative to continue and expand consultations, in anticipation of the Arab summit that Algeria will host.

In this regard, the President of the Republic expressed his willingness to work, alongside President Al-Sissi and Arab leaders, to bring together the right conditions for the Arab summit, to establish a basis for initiating joint Arab action “in a new spirit” that “will prevail the common denominators”.

For President Tebboune, this new spirit is based on “the imperative to be aware of and face up to the challenges in a global context and what it implies in terms of public or secret agendas that do not serve our common ambitions”.

After expressing the wish to “establish bridges of cooperation and understanding at the Arab and African levels”, the President of the Republic stressed that these talks were an opportunity to discuss “the regional, African and Arab geopolitical dimension in particular”, affirming that this is a “renewed objective in the strategy of Algerian-Egyptian-African and Algerian-Egyptian-Arab cooperation”.

For his part, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi hailed, on Tuesday, Algeria’s efforts in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel-Saharan region in the context of the challenges facing the region.

In a joint press conference with President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President Al-Sissi hailed “Algeria’s efforts in the fight against the terrorism plague in the Sahel-Saharan region in the context of the challenges facing the region.

“It was agreed to intensify joint efforts on the African scene and to continue coordination and cooperation at the level of the African Union (AU) to achieve prosperity and stability in Africa,” he added.

The Egyptian president reaffirmed the continuation of the fight against the terrorism scourge “through the activation of cooperation frameworks and consultation and coordination mechanisms on all levels, including the achievement of inclusive development and confronting foreign interference in the region.

Al-Sissi said that the talks he held with Tebboune were “intensive and constructive through which we discussed several bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest,” adding that “these consultations reflect our common political will to strengthen the privileged relations between the two countries and promote them to promising prospects in various fields.

Presidents Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Sisi also agreed on the importance of holding the presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously in Libya, the need for mercenaries and foreign forces to leave the country, and to reach a fair agreement on the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

On Tuesday afternoon, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, left the Arab Republic of Egypt, returning to the homeland, after a two-day working and fraternal visit, where he was seen off at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and senior officials of the Egyptian state.