President Tebboune: “We’ll Sign A $4B Deal To Supply Italy With Big Volumes of Gas”

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, confirmed in a joint statement to the media, with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the signing of an important agreement worth 4 billion dollars, to supply Italy with large volumes of Algerian gas.



President Tebboune and the Italian Prime Minister, who is on a working visit to Algeria, oversaw the signing ceremony of several important agreements between the two countries, in several sectors.



In his statement after the signing ceremony, President Tebboune said: “I discussed with the Italian Prime Minister several issues of common interest in our Maghreb.”



“The talks were an opportunity to exchange views between the two countries, on many regional issues, amid the current situation, and its repercussions on regional security and stability”, he added.

Tebboune asserted, after his speech, that “the holding of the Fourth Higher Joint Committee, between Algeria and Italy, after the issuance of the new investment law, represents an additional brick to what was accomplished in the field of supporting the partnership between the two countries. Tomorrow we will sign an important agreement with Occidental, Eni and Total, worth $4 billion, and it will allow Italy to receive large volumes of natural gas.”

President Tebboune received Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at El Mouradia Palace before starting the Fourth High Joint Committee between the two countries.



Draghi arrived in Algiers for a working visit and was welcomed at Houari-Boumediene International Airport by the Prime Minister, Aimene Benabderrahmane, and officials of the Algerian government.



The Italian Prime Minister began his visit to Algeria by laying a wreath in front of the monument of the revolution martyrs, at the martyr’s shrine in the capital.