President Tebboune’s Initiative, a Step for Algeria’s Historical Path

The Jordanian writer and political researcher, Hamada Faraana, praised the role that Algeria played in unifying the Palestinian ranks by hosting many meetings and conferences in the context of its efforts to “reconstruct the political situation” in Palestine, expressing his hope for the success of the expected national dialogue initiated by Algeria to gather Palestinian factions.

“Algeria was a title and a haven for the Palestinians due to the correctness of its positions and non-interference, and the absence of a selfish endeavour for its role. Algeria’s endeavour was the unity and cohesion of the Palestinians, and they found in it a warm incubator that provides them with a safe place to hold their meetings, conferences and unity, in the face of other interventions that reflect on them and tear them apart”, Faraana said in an article to the Jordanian newspaper, Ad-Dustour.

In his article, the political researcher praised Algeria’s role and influence in “gathering up the political situation of the Palestinians”, recalling the dialogues hosted by Algeria, which resulted in the convening of the eighteenth unifying Palestinian National Council on April 20, 1987, after hosting the unifying conference of Palestinian writers and journalists, in February of the same year.

Regarding the national dialogue, which is scheduled to bring together the Palestinian factions in Algeria, Hamada Faraana considered that the invitation of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to this meeting “is an initial step on the method of the previous Algerian dialogues”, expressing his hope that the Palestinian National Council will convene “in Algeria instead of Palestine, thus eliminating the influence of the Israeli colony on Palestinian performance, choice, and political decision.”