-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
عاجل
تعليق الدراسة في جميع الأطوار التعليمية لمدة 10 أيام
English

President Tebboune’s Initiative, a Step for Algeria’s Historical Path

S.A/English version: Dalila Henache
  • 16
  • 0
President Tebboune’s Initiative, a Step for Algeria’s Historical Path

The Jordanian writer and political researcher, Hamada Faraana, praised the role that Algeria played in unifying the Palestinian ranks by hosting many meetings and conferences in the context of its efforts to “reconstruct the political situation” in Palestine, expressing his hope for the success of the expected national dialogue initiated by Algeria to gather Palestinian factions.

“Algeria was a title and a haven for the Palestinians due to the correctness of its positions and non-interference, and the absence of a selfish endeavour for its role. Algeria’s endeavour was the unity and cohesion of the Palestinians, and they found in it a warm incubator that provides them with a safe place to hold their meetings, conferences and unity, in the face of other interventions that reflect on them and tear them apart”, Faraana said in an article to the Jordanian newspaper, Ad-Dustour.

In his article, the political researcher praised Algeria’s role and influence in “gathering up the political situation of the Palestinians”, recalling the dialogues hosted by Algeria, which resulted in the convening of the eighteenth unifying Palestinian National Council on April 20, 1987, after hosting the unifying conference of Palestinian writers and journalists, in February of the same year.

Regarding the national dialogue, which is scheduled to bring together the Palestinian factions in Algeria, Hamada Faraana considered that the invitation of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to this meeting “is an initial step on the method of the previous Algerian dialogues”, expressing his hope that the Palestinian National Council will convene “in Algeria instead of Palestine, thus eliminating the influence of the Israeli colony on Palestinian performance, choice, and political decision.”

Related Articles
Eric Zemmour Provokes The Algerians By Glorifying Heinous Colonialism And Refusing To Apologize

Eric Zemmour Provokes The Algerians By Glorifying Heinous Colonialism And Refusing To Apologize

Renault Algeria Resumes Car Assembling At These Prices

Renault Algeria Resumes Car Assembling At These Prices

Lower Price on the PCR Tests’ Price for Educational Users

Lower Price on the PCR Tests’ Price for Educational Users

Palestinian Government Hopes For The Success Of The Algiers Meeting

Palestinian Government Hopes For The Success Of The Algiers Meeting

Algeria Condemns the Abu Dhabi Attack, Expresses Strong Support for the UAE

Algeria Condemns the Abu Dhabi Attack, Expresses Strong Support for the UAE

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read