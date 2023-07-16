Priority Sectors to be Discussed by President Tabboune in Beijing

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune will visit Beijing, here on Monday, to discuss opportunities for the Algerian -Chinese economic partnership, in strategic sectors such as energy, mines, food, electronics, mechanics, and renewable energies, technology, emerging institutions, construction and public works.

The business agenda’s list, checked out by Echorouk, includes the 151 names, addresses and areas of the activities of the institutions that will accompany President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his visit to Beijing.

Sonatrach’s vice CEO and Sonelgaz managers will represent the energy and mining sector, along with the CEOs of the Algerian Energy Company, the National Company for Mining Research and Exploitation and the Acting Director of the “Feraal” company, showing the great importance of the energy and mines sector in the file of the Algerian -Chinese partnership.

The Algerian delegation will include Asmidal’s group CEO, as a representative of the chemical industry sector, and 22 dealers in the field of agriculture and food industry from the private and public sectors along the lines of Cevita’s CEO Malik Rebrab and the owner of the company of couscous “Mama” Réda Hachlaf and other cooperatives for food manufacturing, and the “Saida” mineral water company.

In the field of construction and public works, the list includes the CEO of JICA Cement Group, the CEO of the National Public Works Company, the Cosider Group CEO and other private dealers. The field of communications will be represented by the CEO of the Algerian Telecommunications Group Adel Bentoumi, and the CEO of Mobilis Boukhazani Chawki.

Technology business incubators have also been selected within the delegation that will visit China on Monday and will return next Thursday, such as “Leancubator”, “Steinway” and “Sylabs”, in addition to the field of renewable energies, and other Startups in the field of electronic payment, internet and artificial intelligence.

In the tourism sector, the Algerian delegation will present the opportunities available to the Chinese by both the CEO of the National Office of Tourism and the CEO of the Algerian National Bureau of Tourism, and the visit will witness talks about the iron and steel sector, in which the Algerian party is represented by the CEO of the Algerian-Qatari Steel Company, Youcef Ahmed Al-Muhannadi, and other dealers.

In the field of the pharmaceutical industry, Saidal’s CEO Kouidri Wassim and Biopharm’s CEO Abdelouahid Kerrar will visit Beijing, in addition to private investors in the field of medical equipment. Talks in the renewable energies sector and also in the leather and weaving markets will be represented by Algerian dealers, such as Getex Spa.

In the field of technology and electronics, the Algerian delegation will be accompanied by representatives of Sonaric, Bomare and Iris companies, in addition to models of dealers in the mechanical industry such as “Sariak Auto” and “Siad Auto”, in cosmetics “Venus Laboratories” and other dealers in the paint and cleaning sectors like Faderco, the business sessions in China will also be attended by the head of the Algerian-Chinese Business Council, Mohamed Skander.

The public companies that will represent Algeria are Air Algérie through its CEO, the CEO of the export insurance company “Cajex”, the Algerian External Bank’s CEO Lazhar Latrache, the CEO of Algerian National Bank, Lebbou Mohamed Lamine, the ADL agency’s CEO Faiçal Zitouni, and the CEO of the National Foundation for Real Estate Promotion, and CEO of the insurance and reinsurance companies, Ben Missia Youcef, the CEO of the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zaoui Houcine, and a representative of OPGI institution(office of real estate managing and promotion).