Public Treasury Demands 50 Billion Centimes From Owner Of “SOVAC” Vehicle Complex

The public treasury raised the compensation ceiling demanded by the defendants in the case of the businessman and owner of the “SOVAC” complex, defendant Mourad Oulmi, (now in detention), to approximately 500 million dinars, equivalent to 50 billion centimes, after the Supreme Court accepted the appeal of cassation submitted by the latter, while the judge gave the Defense counsel a period of 15 days, i.e. until October 3rd, to respond to requests from the public treasury.

The defense lawyer of the public treasury, Mr. Zakaria Dahlouk, affirmed in the memorandum of requests submitted to the Court of the Sixth Criminal Chamber of the Algiers Judicial Council, on Sunday, that “there are strong evidence and sufficient burdens that the accused have committed premeditated acts with the aim of committing serious crimes that affect the national economy, represented in wasting public funds and property”.

Moreover, he noted the general and deliberately misusing the job for the purpose of granting undue benefits to others in a way that violates laws and regulations, and that the damage is fixed in the right of the model and that the judge has applied the law in a proper application.

Accordingly, lawyer Dahlouk demanded an amount of 225.005,781.00 DA as compensation for the embezzled financial and financial damage in the “CKD / SKD” system, in addition to the damage caused also into the “ANDI” system and outside it.

On Sunday, the Sixth Criminal Chamber of the Algiers Judicial Council returned the file of Mourad Oulmi for the fourth time without addressing the public case, and this is after confirming the conviction decision in its penal section by the Supreme Court, following the rejection of the cassation appeal submitted by all the accused parties and the Public Prosecution, and its acceptance only in relation to the civil party, the judicial agent of the public treasury.

The representative of the Judicial Agency of the Public Treasury, Lawyer Zakaria Dahlouk, submitted a memorandum regarding the facts of the criminal case and its consequences in the civil case, while the President of the Criminal Chamber gave 15 days to respond to the requests submitted by the defense of the judicial agent of the Public Treasury, provided that the discussion will take place on October 3rd 2021.