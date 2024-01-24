Public Works Minister Meets With US Businessmen

The Minister of Public Works, Lakhdar Rakhroukh, received Tuesday a delegation of economic operators and businessmen from the United States of America.



Minister of Public Works and Basic Infrastructures Lakhdar Rekhroukh received Tuesday, at the ministry’s headquarters, a delegation of American economic operators and businessmen led by David Wilhelm, chairman of the board of directors of the Algerian-American Business Council (USABC) and Ismail Chikhoune, USABC’s president, the ministry said in a statement.



the two parties discussed the cooperation in public works and basic facilities, and the prospects for strengthening them, stressing the “desire to intensify cooperation and activate the available opportunities to upgrade the bilateral partnership in various fields of the sector”.



Accordingly, Rakhroukh urged members of the US delegation to “exploit the various investment opportunities available by implementing joint projects in the field of basic facilities and infrastructure, in light of the advantages that Algeria grants to foreign investors.”



In this context, the Minister praised the major structural projects launched by Algeria to strengthen the infrastructure of ports, roads and railways, adding that “Algeria is taking steady steps towards developing railway facilities by doubling and modernizing the network of lines.”

