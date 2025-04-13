Quai d’Orsay’s Silence, Disregarding Algerian Justice Sovereignty

The French authorities’ absence of a response to the Algerian Foreign Ministry’s statement regarding the detention of an employee at an Algerian consulate in France indicates that Paris does not conduct its relations with Algeria from the perspective of equality, as French officials claim, haunted by outdated considerations.

The French government has not issued an official position on the Algerian Foreign Ministry’s statement. However, an anonymous diplomatic source deliberately leaked information to Agence France-Presse (AFP), stating that “the judiciary, which operates with complete independence, is the sole authority competent to make the decision. ” This is in an attempt to absolve the executive branch of the repercussions of the decision on bilateral relations, which have yet to recover.

Both the French Foreign Affairs and Justice Ministries declined to comment on the serious incident of an Algerian diplomat being detained outside consular premises. The diplomatic source stated: “We affirm our commitment to full respect for international law, particularly the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.”

On Saturday, April 12, the Algerian Foreign Ministry announced the summoning of the French Ambassador, Stéphane Romatet, and conveyed Algeria’s strong protest against the French judicial authorities’ decision to place an Algerian consular employee in pretrial detention in a case related to an alleged kidnapping that occurred about a year ago. Algeria demanded the immediate release of the detained diplomatic official.

Algeria denounced this “regrettable and inappropriate development, which reflects the absence of a unified political will from the French side and exposes the disparity in levels of commitment, as well as the lack of the sincere and serious intention necessary to create a good climate to the normal and peaceful resumption of bilateral relations.” It pledged not to “leave this new situation without consequences.”

The French authorities’ response to the Algerian Foreign Ministry’s statement can rightly be described as “an excuse worse than a sin,” as the popular Arab proverb goes. France refuses to extradite the former Industry Minister, Abdeslam Bouchouareb, who is wanted by the Algerian justice, despite its certainty of his involvement in corruption cases that have caused catastrophic damage to the national economy. It also refuses to respond to Algerian judicial requests, despite the signing of bilateral judicial cooperation agreements. Meanwhile, it arbitrarily imprisons Algerian nationals who enjoy diplomatic immunity.

Most dangerous of all, Paris repeatedly invokes the independence of the judiciary when it comes to extraditing wanted individuals to Algerian justice or cooperating in the recovery of stolen assets. Yet it continues to demand the release of Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, who has openly admitted to harming the Algerian territorial integrity.

Interestingly, Boualem Sansal confessed to the crime he committed before the court and was convicted by a court ruling. The ruling was appealed by the defendant and the public prosecutor at the court where he was convicted. Legally, this means he can not benefit from any pardon as long as the ruling is not final. Yet, the French side brazenly insists on his release, violating the law, and by the highest-ranking official in the French state, represented by the resident of the Élysée Palace, Emmanuel Macron, who made two provocative statements in less than two weeks: the first last Wednesday from a plane returning from a visit to Egypt, and the second last Friday from the Paris Book Fair.

Concisely, the position expressed by the Quai d’Orsay’s source confirms that the French side is brazenly continuing to provoke the Algerians by acknowledging the sovereignty of the French judicial decision and the inability of the executive branch to influence it. Conversely, it gives the impression that the political decision in Algeria is capable of influencing the judicial decision by continuing to demand Sansal’s release. This is the height of recklessness, and must be responded to forcefully, so that the French are convinced that there is no future for unequal and unbalanced relations with Algeria.