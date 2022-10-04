Railways: “An Algerian-American Partnership To Retrofit Old Locomotives”

The National Railways Company announced that a delegation of engineers from a specialized American complex is supervising the process of retrofitting and modernizing 20 old diesel locomotives, in a way that will contribute to reducing the company’s locomotives renewal bill by 50%.

According to a company statement, “A working meeting was held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the headquarters of the General Directorate of the National Company for Rail Transport, with a delegation of engineers from the American group EMD (Electro-Motive Diesel) for the manufacture of diesel locomotives.

The meeting was chaired by the company’s Director General, Mr. Karim Ayache, in the presence of executives, especially from the Central Directorate of Equipment.

It explained: The meeting was devoted to evaluating the progress of the works of the retrofit and modernization program for 20 old diesel locomotives, so that the American partner gave a detailed presentation on the various technical and practical stages of retrofitting the locomotives, which are carried out in the workshops of Mohammadia in the western province of Mascara and in the main base workshops for the maintenance of locomotives located in Rouiba in the western suburbs of Algiers.

It added: By the same token, the Director-General gave instructions to speed up the pace of works to bring these locomotives into service as soon as possible, and praised the efforts made by the technicians and engineers of the National Railway Transport Company in the field of maintenance, modernization and renewal of equipment and their keenness on technology transfer and control at the level of the company’s various workshops.

According to the statement: After the meeting, Rouiba workshops were inspected, where the first modernized and equipped locomotive was operated by Algerian hands and competencies and American technical follow-up.

Thanks to this ambitious project, the company’s locomotives renewal costs were slashed to 50% of the cost of acquiring new locomotives with the same specifications.