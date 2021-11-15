Rami Ben Sabini On The Radar of Italian Club Inter Milan

The Algerian international, Rami Ben Sabini, the star of the German club Borussia Monchengladbach, is on a shortlist of the Italian club Inter Milan in anticipation of replac ing the Croatian star, Ivan Perisic, who is expected to leave the club next summer immediately after the expiration of his contract, as he has so far rejected all the Italian club’s proposals to sign a new contract.

Perisic has a contract with Inter Milan that ends in June 2022, as he joined the club in the summer of 2015. Although the original position of the Croatian international is a left-winger, he plays defensive roles with Inter as a left-back because of the way the club plays, which depends on the tactical plan 3- 5-2, which prompted the Nerazzurri administration to search for a successor as soon as possible.

The sports website “90 minutes online” said that the management of the Italian champions last season prepared a list of players nominated to replace Perisic, which included the name of the Algerian international, Rami Ben Sabini, accompanied by the star of the Italian club Atalanta, Ruben Goossens, and the Serbian international of the German club Eintracht Frankfurt, Philip Kostic, In addition to some other names, Ben Sabini has the defensive and offensive characteristics that Inter Milan is looking for.

He largely corresponds to the requirements of the tactical drawing of the Italian club, as evidenced by the fact that Ben Sabini scored many goals with Borussia Monchengladbach, the last of which was his double against Bayern Munich in the German Cup, and there is another factor that encourages the Inter management to join Ben Sabini, which is that his contract with Gladbach will end in the summer of 2023, which means that he will not cost Inter a large financial sum, which is following an austerity plan to face the repercussions of the “Covid 19” pandemic.