Ramtane Lamamra: “Algeria Sticks To Its Position On Foreign Interference”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, held, on Tuesday in Kigali, before the start of the work of the joint ministerial meeting between the African Union and the European Union, a working session with his Rwandan counterpart Vincent Perrotta, in the presence of the delegations of the two countries.

During this meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between Algeria and Rwanda. In this regard, Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Perrotta expressed the gratitude and appreciation of the higher authorities of his country for the decision of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to open the Algerian embassy in Kigali, a decision that would revive the relations between the two countries through the activation of the bilateral agreements concluded between Algeria and Rwanda, and the programming of bilateral working visits as soon as possible.

The two ministers also exchanged views on the crises and conflicts taking place in some countries of the African continent. In this context, the Algerian head of diplomacy reiterated Algeria’s firm position seeking to solve it by peaceful means and rejecting foreign interference, whatever its form and source.

The meeting also constituted, according to the statement of the Foreign Ministry, an opportunity to review the points on the agenda of the ministerial meeting between the African Union and the European Union, as the talks between the two parties revealed a consensus on the need to unite the African ranks in a way that ensures optimal utilization of the continent’s potentials and energies that guarantee its legitimate right in development through a balanced partnership with the European Union.