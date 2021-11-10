Ramtane Lamamra: “President Tebboune Will Not Participate In The Paris Conference on Libya”

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will not participate in the Paris international conference on Libya, because the conditions are not favourable, but Algeria will be present at the conference, Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said, on Wednesday.

On the issue of the killing of Three Algerians in a Moroccan bombing, Lamamra assured after the meeting of heads of diplomatic missions, that Morocco carried out a provocative military attack against Algeria by cowardly targeting defenceless Algerians in liberated desert areas, and Algeria can protect its citizens and their property in this region.

“International organizations have taken Algeria’s dangers very seriously, and Algeria is doing its work transparently and diplomatically, unlike those who do not want to take responsibility for their actions”, Lamamra added.

“There is a clear will by the Moroccan authorities to move the armed confrontations with the Polisario Front towards the liberated lands, and members of the Security Council called on Sahraoui civilians not to impede the movement of trade through the Guerguerat crossing, but Morocco used advanced weapons to obstruct other crossings, and specifically the trade movement between Algeria and Mauritania”.

“All the data confirm that what he did against the Algerian traders was a provocative act directed against Algeria in a way that contradicts the norms, international law and the Charter of the United Nations”.