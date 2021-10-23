-- -- -- / -- -- --
Ramtane Lamamra: “Rabat Went Too Far In Its Conspiracy Against Algeria”

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache
Morocco has gone too far in its conspiracy against Algeria by using members of terrorist groups to destabilize its national security, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, said, on Saturday.

“Morocco reached the point of seeking help from the Israeli occupation. What Rabat has done is dangerous and unacceptable”, Lamamra added, in statements to Russia Today.

“There is Moroccan fake news about the Algerian foreign policy that Algeria is a source of concern to the region at a time when it is an element of stability”.

The Algerian diplomat asserted that the one responsible for making the region open to the unknown is Morocco’s occupation of Western Sahara.

