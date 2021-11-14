-- -- -- / -- -- --
Right-Wing Candidate For French Presidency Provokes The Algerians Again

Echoroukonline /*/ English Version: Med.B.
“France has brought progress to Algeria,” said the right-wing candidate for next April’s French presidential elections, Eric Ciotti, in a new provocative statement against the Algerians, arguing that he was the only one who did not vote for Emmanuel Macron in the second round of the 2017 presidential polls.

“I was the only right-wing candidate who did not vote for Emmanuel Macron in the second round of 2017, because he spoke about” crimes against humanity “committed by colonial France in Algeria,” Ciotti said, in an interview with the French newspaper “Le Point”, on Sunday.

He added, “The French state has brought progress to Algeria,” in response to Macron’s statements in which the latter admitted during his electoral campaign for the 2017 presidency that France committed crimes against humanity in Algeria.

