The latest figures published in the International Diabetes Federation’s (IDF) Diabetes Atlas 2025 paint a worrying picture of the growing prevalence of diabetes worldwide and, in particular, across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

According to the report, the region has the highest diabetes prevalence in the world, with approximately one in six adults living with the disease, representing nearly 85 million people.

Across North African countries, diabetes prevalence among adults varies considerably. Egypt ranks first, with a rate of 22.4%, followed by Algeria at 17.5%, equivalent to approximately 4.8 million people living with diabetes. Tunisia comes third at 16%, followed by Libya at 15.8% and Morocco at 11.9%.

However, the challenge extends beyond these already alarming figures. The most concerning finding, according to the statistics, is that approximately one-third of people living with diabetes across the Maghreb are unaware of their condition. The disease can develop silently for years without producing any noticeable symptoms, leaving many people undiagnosed until complications arise.

The outlook is equally concerning. Projections indicate that the number of people with diabetes across the region could increase by approximately 92% by 2050, placing healthcare systems under mounting pressure and presenting them with a major public health challenge.

In the face of this growing health crisis, prevention must become an absolute priority. Greater efforts are needed to promote early detection, particularly at the prediabetes stage, while encouraging lifestyle changes that can help prevent or delay the progression of the condition into a chronic disease.

Raising public awareness and strengthening early diagnosis remain the first lines of defence in tackling diabetes and protecting millions of lives from this global health threat.

As diabetes continues to affect millions of people across the region, the challenge is no longer simply to treat the disease, but to prevent it before it takes hold. Early screening, healthier lifestyles and sustained awareness campaigns are therefore essential to reversing the trend and preventing a looming public health crisis.