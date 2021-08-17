RND Calls For The Extradition Of Ferhat Mehenni, Application Of The Death Sentence

The General-Secretary of the National Democratic Rally, Tayeb Zitouni, appealed to the Algerian authorities to expedite the eradication of the terrorist organization the “Mak” and to work to hand over the terrorist Ferhat Mehanni soon to Algeria, adding that his party supports the implementation of the death penalty, which was frozen for years.

Tayeb Zitouni said in a press conference held at his party headquarters, that the assassination of the young man, Djamel Ben Ismail, is heinous, and all those involved in it must be punished with the most severe penalties.

“The goal of this operation is to strike national stability and disperse the Algerian people. This crime revealed the threads of a conspiracy being hatched against our country. Accordingly, the state is required to take swift and strict measures against the Mak and Rachad organizations”.

“The time has come to activate the death penalty in Algeria. RND is advocating for the return of this punishment against child kidnappers, drug traffickers, forest burners, and every person who tries to strike the foundations of the nation and works against the Algerian state for the benefit of foreign parties”.

Tayeb Zitouni did not miss the opportunity to criticize advocates of opening parallel investigations into the case of the murder of the young Djamel Ben Ismail, saying; “Those who demand a neutral investigation committee have known goals and are among the supporters of the transitional stages”.

RND’s official also condemned campaigns of discrediting state institutions and disrupting the progress of security and judicial investigations, considering that these slogans have long been raised by advocates of transitional stages and agents of the forces of evil that plot conspiracies against Algeria”.

The National Democratic Rally took advantage of the opportunity to express its strong condemnation of what it described as “the ironic Moroccan moves”, by taking refuge in the Zionist entity and turning it into a political and media platform to expel its poison in favour of this entity, which is considered by RND party a flagrant violation of the principle of good-neighbourliness, as it exposes the calls of the hand claims that the Moroccan Makhzen system sings about”.