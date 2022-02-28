Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Displaced Algerian Students Bid A Final Farewell to Mohamed Talbi

Algerian students in Ukraine, who fled war to eastern and southern Poland in the last hours and arrived in the provinces of Lubelskie and Podkarpackie, and even in the capital of Poland, Warsaw, contacted Echorouk Daily newspaper and said that they bid yesterday, Monday, February 2, a special farewell to their friend a young Algerian student, 25, Mohamed Abdelmoneime Talbi, in a place not far from a shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The Algerians wished that the body of the Algerian student would be evacuated to his homeland in Tlemcen (western Algeria) as soon as possible to honour him by burial in the land of his ancestors, and to comfort his family and friends, considering him a martyr for science and knowledge and for that he travelled and left the place of residence with his family in the United Arab Emirates, where his father works as a university professor there, to continue high studies in Ukraine university, and his only objective was to receiving knowledge and succeed in life.

The mourners said that Mohamed was an example of good education, perseverance and he loved life, travelling and sports as well.

The Algerian deceased young student had a group of friends from various countries like Turkey, Egypt, Malaysia, Iraq since he decided to study aviation mechanics in the fall of 2018, and he was longing for his family, which he has not visited for two years due to the Corona pandemic.

More than 7000 Algerian students study in various institutes in Ukraine, especially in the universities of Kyiv and Odessa, within ancient traditions dating back to the time of the late Algerian president Houari Boumediene since more than half a century ago, who sent hundreds of Algerian students to study in the former Soviet Union, most of them were sent to Kyiv University, where all the required scientific branches are located.

Between being careful and resorting to shelters, according to the advice of the Algerian diplomat in Ukraine, the students hope that Algeria, especially teachers in eastern Ukraine, will be able to reach Poland so that they can be evacuated later, on flights to Algeria temporarily, until the security situation improves, and they can return to their studies.

The Algerian student Mohamed Talbi, 25, was killed in the Russian bombardment of Kharkiv, as fighting enters the fifth day.

He was killed on Sunday amid an ongoing Russian assault on the strategic Ukrainian city, the Algerian foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday.

A statement from his family said; “Mohammed Talbi was killed during a Russian bombardment. The 25-year-old was an aerospace engineering student in Kyiv. He lived in the United Arab Emirates before moving to Ukraine in 2018 to finish his studies”.

Thousands of young Algerians are appealing to be rescued from Ukraine as the Russian invasion intensifies.

More than 1000 Algerian students attend university in Ukraine due to the low cost of living and the relative safety of studying there. But many have criticised their governments for failing to take proper measures to repatriate them, and have instead sought protection in basements or the metro station.

Algeria has not asked over 1,000 of its nationals living in Ukraine to leave. Authorities have, however, urged them to stay indoors and only leave “in case of an emergency”.