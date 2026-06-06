Russian Ambassador: Russia, Algeria to Expand Strategic Cooperation

The Russian Ambassador to Algeria, Alexei Solomatin, affirmed that Algerian-Russian relations are experiencing rapid growth, driven by the shared political will of both countries.

He stressed that the deep strategic partnership between Algeria and Russia provides a solid foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation across various fields.

Speaking to Echorouk on the sidelines of a reception held at his residence to mark Russia Day, attended by a representative of the Algerian government, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Kamel Bedari, as well as members of both houses of Parliament and political and diplomatic figures, the Russian ambassador praised the high level of relations between the two countries. He recalled the landmark visit of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Moscow, which culminated in a joint declaration elevating Algerian-Russian relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

Solomatin explained that Algeria is among Russia’s most important partners, with whom it shares long-standing historical ties. He emphasized that the friendship between the two countries has been strengthened over decades through political, economic, and cultural cooperation, and that Moscow regards Algeria as a reliable partner in the Mediterranean region and across Africa.

Speaking about his country, the Russian ambassador noted that Russia possesses a historical legacy spanning more than ten centuries, during which it has overcome numerous challenges and major global transformations. He stated that the Russian state has continued its path of development despite various pressures and difficulties, maintaining its international standing through resilience and adaptability.

The Russian diplomat stressed that his country is not content with the achievements already made in its foreign relations but seeks to further develop partnerships with friendly nations on the basis of mutual benefit and respect. He pointed out that Algeria holds a special place in this approach and that the opportunities available to both countries make it possible to achieve even higher levels of cooperation in the coming years.

He also emphasized that expanding economic and trade cooperation between Algeria and Russia remains a key priority. According to him, increasing trade exchanges, investments, and launching new projects would generate mutual benefits and bring greater dynamism to bilateral relations.

Regarding international developments, Solomatin said that the world is witnessing a period of transformation in the international order, making it necessary to strengthen cooperation among friendly countries and promote the principles of balance, partnership, and respect for mutual interests.

On regional issues, the ambassador addressed the situation in the Sahel, noting that the security challenges facing the region, particularly the threat of terrorism, require coordinated efforts and a long-term vision to address the root causes of instability and to enhance security and development.

In conclusion, the Russian ambassador stated that the future of Algerian-Russian relations holds promising prospects, given the shared determination of both countries to continue strengthening cooperation and to elevate their deep strategic partnership to broader levels, serving the interests of the two friendly peoples and contributing to stability and development in the region.