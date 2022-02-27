Sahrawi President: “The Makhzen-French Intresigence Will Lead to a Conflict in the Region”

The President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Ibrahim Ghali, reminded the United Nations of its responsibility to protect defenceless Sahrawi civilians in the area of armed conflict and to accelerate the completion of the decolonization of the last colony in Africa, praising Algeria’s historical role in supporting liberation globally, the Saharawi News Agency said.

President Ibrahim Ghali said, in a speech on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the declaration of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, on Sunday, that “the Sahrawi people do not demand the impossible and do not set conditions, and has resumed the armed struggle against its will, and demands only the realization of fair elections and the implementation of the Charter and resolutions of the United Nations and the Constitutive Law of the African Union, recalling “the responsibility of the United Nations to protect defenceless Sahrawi civilians in an area of armed conflict, especially in accelerating the completion of the decolonization of the last colony in Africa.”

“The condoning and inaction in the application of the law at the level of the United Nations, in particular at the level of the UN Security Council, and in particular by France, to protect the Moroccan occupation state in its flagrant and clear violation of international legitimacy in Western Sahara, will have no results other than intransigence and arrogance of the Moroccan side and its escalation of aggressive and provocative colonial practices”, he added.

Ghali warned that “the Moroccan occupation state, with its aggressive and expansionist approach and dubious alliances, and its facilitation of known subversive foreign agendas, in the absence of a firm international intervention, will inevitably lead in the future to a dangerous reality of tension and instability in the entire region,” confirming the need for the African Union to move, as a partner of the United Nations, and directly concerned with the conflict between two of its members.

“Since November 13, 2020, after the Moroccan occupation state blew up the ceasefire agreement between the Sahrawi and Moroccan armies, we have entered a new phase of our liberation war, marked in particular by the resumption of the armed struggle.”

On this occasion, President Ghali directed “a salute of appreciation and gratitude, and thanks and gratitude to all the brothers, friends and allies who stood and stand by the Sahrawi Republic and its people in the process of completing national sovereignty, saying; “We can only begin with sister Algeria, the pride of revolutions and peoples, the champion of legitimacy, justice and peace.”