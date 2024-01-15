Said Chengriha: Algeria Made Enormous Steps in Recent Years

The Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, General Saïd Chengriha, confirmed on Monday, from the Second Military Region in Oran, that all loyal patriots must rally around the renaissance project for a new Algeria to thwart hostile attempts targeting the stability of the country, a statement by the Ministry of National Defence said.

The same source explained; “Within the framework of working and inspection visits to the military regions, the General Said Chengriha, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, embarked, on Monday, on a working and inspection visit to the second military region in Oran.”

At the beginning of the visit, the General had his first meeting with the managers and employees of the Second Military Region, where he delivered an orientation address that was broadcast to all units of the region, via videoconference, in which he stressed that “Algeria, which suffered from the scourges of colonialism, will remain loyal to its positions towards just causes of the world, especially the Palestinian and Western Sahara issues.”

Within this context, he said: “Regarding this pivotal and principled issue in our foreign policy, Algeria’s supportive position was clear through the official statements of the country’s supreme authorities condemning the aggression against the Palestinian people, as well as the decision to receive the wounded, especially children, in national hospitals to receive treatment and send humanitarian and medical aid, and hospital care for the Palestinians in Gaza”.

The Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army explained: “Algeria has committed itself to stand by just causes, such as the Sahrawi and Palestinian issues, because it suffered from the scourges of colonialism and because it appreciated the free people across the world standing up for its cause and its legitimate right to self-determination, and here it is today, fighting with all the legitimate means, following international legitimacy, to find a solution to all just issues.”

General Chengriha also praised “the enormous steps that Algeria has taken over the past years,” calling on “all loyal patriots to rally around the renaissance project for a new Algeria.”

He continued in this regard: “To thwart all hostile attempts targeting the security and stability of our country, all sincere patriots must make every effort and ensure that they are combined and united around the renaissance project for the new Algeria that is led, with all diligence, perseverance and firm determination, by Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of National Defense, who explained in numbers, in his address and historic speech before representatives of both chambers of Parliament, the great steps our country has made in the past four years on the path of progress and development”.

“We, in the People’s National Army, are fully confident in the success of this sincere national endeavour that serves the nation and the citizen,” he added.

After his address, General Said Chengriha followed with great interest the interventions of the military region’s executives and gave them a set of directives and recommendations related in particular to “the necessity of continuing training and combat preparations for the current year 2023-2024 with all seriousness and rigour to ensure the operational readiness of all military units of the 2nd Military Region.” the second”.