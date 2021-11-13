Salim Labatcha: Restoring SEAAL is Part of Re-establishing National Sovereignty

Branches of the syndicate of Algiers Water and Sanitation Company “SEAAL” elected the first syndicate after the departure of the French partner last September, following a founding symposium hosted by the company’s headquarters in the capital, which resulted in nominating Mohamed Mahfoudia as the new secretary-general of the company’s syndicate.

During the founding symposium of SEAAL’s Syndicate, which was held Thursday at the company’s headquarters in Algiers, the Secretary-General of the Syndicate, Salim Labatacha, said that the authorities’ decision to restore the operation of SEAAL Company to the capital and Tipaza, is a courageous step that comes within the framework of restoring national sovereignty in the economic sector, capabilities and wealth of the country as well.

“Transfering the management from the foreign partner to the Algerian party was smoothly and the company today is operating with Algerian frames. There is a positive change at the company’s level thanks to the company’s frames, and also thanks to the work done by the Workers’ Federation of Irrigation Sector, to hold the founding symposium for the first syndicate of the company after the departure of the French partner”, he added.

Labatcha called on SEAAL’s Syndicate, its workers and officials to deal wisely in a manner that serves the interests of the country, to ensure stability in light of a difficult situation in which gains must be preserved.

“Concerning the first syndicate of SEAAL after the departure of the French partner, the delegates nominated, Mohamed Mahfoudia, as the syndicate’s general secretary, while the composition of the national office included: Cheraitia Houcine, Khaled Mahiz, Fateh Bouloudane, Sofiane Dahmani, Dandani Abdelhafid and Khalfaoui Rabeh, distributed in the capital, Tipasa and Boumerdes (network for the conversion Takesbet, Bodouaou, Algiers).

As for the National Council, it included 51 members distributed over 43 branches of the syndicate, between the capital Algiers and Tipasa, while the syndicate’s term will last for 4 years.