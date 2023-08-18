Sarkozy, the Cleaner of Morocco’s Alawite Palace Doors

Once again, the Moroccan regime is resorting to the French right wing to pressurize President Emmanuel Macron, to dissipate its anger at the Alawite kingdom and limit its rapprochement towards Algeria.

This time, the right-wing decided to use one of its most prominent faces, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, to clean up the waste in front of the Alawite palace doors, a job befitting him as one of the politicians whose hands are stained with corruption.

And at a time when Sarkozy had to stay away from the political and media scene, at least, hoping that the French would forget his accumulated scandals, he preferred to go out to the fore, through the largest right-wing media outlets, represented by the newspaper “Le Figaro”, which has been leading, for some time, a campaign against Algeria in service of its usual agenda, which is usually charged with backgrounds dating back to the colonial era, which seems to have left scars in the memory of the “French Algeria” dreamers, who have always found difficulties to forget this dream.

Sarkozy warned that what he described as the “transformation” in Algerian-French relations compared to French-Moroccan relations harms relations between Rabat and Paris, and even considered this a risk; “the desire for rapprochement with Algiers expressed by Emmanuel Macron is a mistake, and weakens the relationship between Paris and Rabat”.

Sarkozy went so far as to warn Macron against building an artificial friendship with Algeria, because Algerian officials, he claimed, systematically use France as a “scapegoat to hide their shortcomings.” He also said that they regularly accuse France of all the evils” that befell their country.

The former French president was unbearably prejudiced against Algeria and its officials, while praise was strongly present for a theocratic regime inherited from the Middle Ages, a rogue that does not take into consideration the freedom of expression or human rights and does not hesitate to corrupt political practice, by buying European politicians with money, and regulations and the condemnations of the European Parliament witness this reality.

What Sarkozy issued does not come as a surprise to those who know this corrupt politician who was convicted by categorical French judicial decisions. The first to defend the autonomy scheme in Western Sahara proposed by the Moroccan regime in 2007 was the Sarkozy regime, which was, at that time, spending its first year in the Elysee Palace. Indeed, some sources indicate that the Sarkozy regime was at the head of those who helped Rabat formulate the proposal and defend it at the level of the UN Security Council.

The same newspaper that interviewed Sarkozy “Le Figaro” is the one that, less than a week ago, reported on a petition by 94 senators also belonging to the French right, who also demanded that Macron overlook the scandals and abuses of the Moroccan regime and re-normalize relations with it at the expense of Algeria, by recognizing its alleged sovereignty over the occupied Western Sahara lands.

It seems that what the French right is doing is a systematic campaign targeting Algeria on the one hand, and the rehabilitation of the Moroccan regime, which is angry with Europe on the other hand, due to the bribery and corruption scandals in which it was involved, and the observer can notice this campaign through the distribution of roles and the choice of circumstance.

In last May the head of the right-wing LR the Republicans party, Eric Ciotti, visited the Alawite kingdom and was received by its officials in luxury hotels at the expense of the palace, and from there, he honoured them with a Trump-style tweet, claiming that the occupied Western Sahara lands can only be under the alleged sovereignty of Morocco, before returning, after completing the visit, to talk about Western Sahara, but this time from France, in a way that serves the Moroccan regime’s thesis.

Although Algerian-French relations are not at their best, as evidenced by the mysterious fate of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s visit to France, in addition to other outstanding issues, the French right is trying to show otherwise, as a justification for defending the restoration of relations with the Moroccan regime and persuading Macron to abdicate his duty in anger at a functional regime which recklessness led it to the point of daring to spy on officials of the Alawite kingdom, whose regime has consistently served Paris’ agendas in the region, in addition to spying on officials of many foreign countries through the use of Pegasus spyware.