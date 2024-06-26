Saudi Pro League May Benefit The Fennecs More Than EUFA

The Saudis, as they follow the UEFA 2024 which is currently underway, in its second round, are proud of the presence of many stars from various teams presently active in the Saudi Pro League.

The number of players has reached 14, the majority are participating as starters with their countries’ teams, led by the phenomenon Cristiano Ronaldo.

For example, Saudi Al-Hilal has three European players, who are currently participating in the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany, and Al-Nassr competes with the same number of stars, that is, three players, which is a very important number, and all of them play for clubs with very high level that is not different from being in any major European club.

Some players are nominated with their countries’ national teams to reach the final stage, and perhaps win the title and even the best player award, such as the star N’Golo Kante, active in the Saudi League, who has shined remarkably so far in the first round with the French national team, in addition to several other players who are playing in the Copa America 2024.

Media circles are circulating the desire of some Saudi clubs to sign Algerian players belonging to the national team, and what is new this time is that the players are not of advanced age, as there is no talk about appointing Slimani, Belaili or Mandi, and the eyes are directed at young players, including Houssem Aouar, in addition to Adam Ounas, Youcef Atal, and others under thirty.

For some Algerian players, the Saudi experience was not bad at all. For example, Amir Sayoud spent his best seasons in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, maintained his level, and, amid this experience, won the Arab Cup title with the Fennecs, despite his bad luck with the first team.

The experience of goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba and before him Rais M’Bolhi are useful in all respects, and even the first season that Riyad Mahrez spent in Al-Ahli was not bad and showed good performance in the last matches.

Adam Ounas suffered from a lot of injuries in France and Italy, and the Saudi League may be beneficial for him, as it is a quiet technical league, and its clubs play in the Brazilian technical style, given that the first famous professional in the world to play in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was the Brazilian Rivelino in the 1970s, where serious injuries were absent, and the evidence of this is the French star Kante, who was constantly injured at Chelsea.

When he moved to Saudi Arabia, the injury kept him away, and he is currently the number one player in the French national team.

The Saudi league will also be a good solution for Youcef Atal, who will leave Turkey after a generally acceptable season. If Atal and Ounas do not suffer injuries in Saudi Arabia, if they move there, the first beneficiary will be the Algerian national team. As for Houssem Aouar, whose name is mentioned strongly in Saudi Arabia these days. He hasn’t shown a good level since COVID-19, but he may break out in the Rushen Saudi League, and he may strongly return as fans noticed some of it in the second half of the last match against Uganda.