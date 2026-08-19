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Security Forces Seize Over 4 Quintals of Cannabis and Nearly 2 Million Hallucinogenic Pills

EchoroukOnline/English version: Dalila Henache
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Security Forces Seize Over 4 Quintals of Cannabis and Nearly 2 Million Hallucinogenic Pills

Algeria’s Ministry of National Defence has released the weekly operational report of the People’s National Army (ANP), covering the period from August 12 to 18, 2026, detailing operations carried out across the country.

As part of efforts to combat organised crime and drug trafficking, ANP units arrested 49 drug traffickers and thwarted attempts to smuggle more than four quintals and four kilograms of processed cannabis across the border with Morocco.

The operations also resulted in the seizure of 43.5 kilograms of cocaine and 1,946,091 hallucinogenic pills.

In counter terrorism, a terrorist known as “Abu Amr” surrendered to military authorities in Bordj Badji Mokhtar, in the Sixth Military Region (southern Algeria). He was carrying a Kalashnikov assault pistol, ammunition and other equipment. ANP detachments also arrested five individuals providing support to terrorist groups during separate operations.

In the south of the country, ANP detachments arrested 319 people in Tamanrasset, Bordj Badji Mokhtar, Illizi and In Guezzam. They also seized 29 vehicles, 112 electric generators and 97 jackhammers, along with quantities of raw gold and stone mixtures and equipment used in illegal gold-mining operations.

In separate operations, 11 people were arrested and five hunting rifles seized, in addition to four tonnes of food products intended for smuggling.

As part of efforts to combat illegal migration, Coast Guard units thwarted several attempts at irregular migration along Algeria’s coastline, rescuing 223 people aboard makeshift boats. A further 211 irregular migrants of various nationalities were arrested across the country.

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