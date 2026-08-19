Army General Saïd Chanegriha: “The Army will continue to perform its duties in overcoming various trials and challenges”

Army General Saïd Chanegriha stressed the importance of consolidating these historical milestones in the collective memory, as they stand as a witness to the magnitude of the enormous sacrifices made by the Algerian people, and to the strength of their determination and insistence on living free and sovereign.

This came in a message addressed by the Delegate Minister to the Minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, to all officers, non-commissioned officers, privates, and civilian personnel of the People’s National Army, on the occasion of the commemoration of the National Mujahid Day, coinciding with August 20.

The Army General emphasized in his message that this occasion commemorates two prominent milestones in the history of the glorious Liberation Revolution, namely the North Constantine offensive and the holding of the Soummam Conference, noting that the two events formed decisive points in the path of the glorious November revolution.

Army General Chanegriha further called for drawing lessons and inspiration from Algeria’s history full of heroism, emphasizing that building the nation is a shared responsibility that falls upon all its loyal children, highlighting that the will of the Algerian people did not weaken before various challenges, whether while facing brutal French colonialism or during the confrontation of the terrorism scourge.

He also underscored that everyone is called upon to follow the example of the ancestors’ sacrifices and to preserve the trust left by the martyrs, in order to achieve their hopes and the aspirations of the Algerian people, and to contribute to building a strong and developed Algeria, faithful to the values and ideals of the Liberation Revolution.

In the same context, Army General Chanegriha reaffirmed that the People’s National Army, the loyal successor of the National Liberation Army, will continue to perform its duties and contribute to overcoming various trials and challenges, citing its standing alongside citizens during the recent fires witnessed in some regions of the country.

He further underlined that the People’s National Army will always remain a loyal servant of the nation, stationed at the outposts and protector of the borders, and a contributor to the building and development of its various components, to preserve the trust of the lofty martyrs and safeguard Algeria’s present and future.