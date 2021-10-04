Seven Appeals To Car Dealerships Awaiting Arbitration Decision

The technical committee in charge of studying the file of importing new vehicles at the level of the Ministry of Industry expressed a negative response to one of the dealers, among the 8 appeals filed on its table, submitted by the authorized agents, rejecting the reservations made regarding their files by the committee, which it described as “incomplete”.

This comes pending the resolution of the remaining 7 appeals, while the authorized agents concerned believe that they have complied with what is stipulated in the book of conditions regulating the activity issued in the Official Gazette, last May 9th.

A source related to the file stated that the decision to reject the first appeal out of 8 appeals submitted by the authorized car dealerships came after it was proven that the agent, the file’s depositor, had concluded a partnership contract with another Turkish dealer, and did not possess one hundred percent ownership of the company, while rejecting the new book of conditions regulating the activity granting licenses to any foreign dealer.

On the other hand, the rest of the agents are waiting for a response to their appeals filed a week ago, which includes a rejection of the reservations approved by the Ministry of Industry through the Technical Committee, arguing that they are “unreasonable” and “not listed in the book of conditions regulating the activity.”

The Accredited Car Dealers Association, in a correspondence received by “Echorouk”, defended their files, stressing that Article 7 of the conditions’ book confirms the equipment that facilities must have and defines them accurately, stressing that their offers meet all conditions, adding that a number of them adhered to a legal contract with the foreign supplier and factory, in accordance with the requirements of the committee, the contents of the conditions’ book, and the requirements of their long experience in the field.

Car agents argued, according to the same correspondence, that they spent at least 500 million centimes per dealer, as the lowest since August 2020, without getting any positive response, which today imposes the need to seriously resolve the pending file.