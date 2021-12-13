Shocking Investigations About The Table Salt In Algeria

The Association of the Protection and Promotion of Consumers and Environment revealed a scandalous investigation related to the sellers of table salt that is consumed by Algerians, which did not contain the iodine substance stipulated in the law, including brands of salt that contain zero grams of this substance which deficiency leads to dangerous health complications, especially for children, pregnant women and those with the thyroid gland.

The association’s investigation that was announced on Monday shocked public opinion and shook the Ministry of Health, as it rushed to prepare a special committee to follow up on the issue, especially in light of the spread of diseases caused by iodine deficiency among Algerians, which can be associated with the quality of salt, which is one of the largest consumed products by Algerians.

To find out more about the results of these investigations, Echorouk contacted the president of the association, Hamza Abbas, who was behind this investigation, which was launched last March, after noticing the spread of diseases caused by iodine deficiency among Algerians, as a follower of health affairs, which prompted him with a team of the association to take samples of all types of table salt that are marketed in stores and major commercial spaces, and are used by bakers, reaching 20 imported and locally made brands.

The spokesman confirmed that his association in the wilaya of Tipasa has a work and cooperation agreement with the Technical Center for Physiological and Chemical Analysis “CRAPC” in Bousmail, which is known for its credibility, and the Ministry of Commerce relies on it to conduct many analyzes of various consumables, chemicals and other imported products that are sold in the Algerian market.

He explained that after this laboratory conducted in-depth analyzes of 20 brands of table salt on the market, the results were shocking and unexpected, and all results show that these sellers are violating the standards, placing the health of Algerian consumers at risk.

The strange thing is, according to Hamza Abbas, that one of the major imported brands of table salt marketed in Algeria contains 00 mg of iodine, while the proportion of iodine in law should not be less than 55 mg per kilogram, and should not exceed 85 mg per kilogram, as these conditions come following the Executive Decree No.: 90-40 of January 30, 1990, which makes the sale of salt compulsory to prevent iodine deficiency.

“All the brands of table salt that were analyzed had a very low iodine percentage than the recommended minimum, and some were completely free of it, which made the association request an urgent investigation after it noticed an increase in the incidence of thyroid diseases and other serious diseases such as abortion and the phenomenon of lack of concentration and educational attainment among school children. The association advised the pregnant and lactating women to undergo iodine deficiency analyzes and compensate them after consulting their doctors”.

Regarding the interaction of the health authorities with the results of the investigation, which was revealed to public opinion on Monday morning, the association’s president confirmed that the Ministry of Health contacted the association, and formed a committee of several specialists to follow up on the matter and conduct an urgent investigation into the quality of salt consumed by Algerians, especially that these results were handed over to each of the Health and Commerce Ministries last October.

The spokesman warned in particular of the salt used by bakers, which is considered one of the worst types of salt that requires an urgent investigation by the Ministry of Trade, given the widespread consumption of this product by Algerians.