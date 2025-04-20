Sidi Mohamed Amar : We Expect Washington Will Respect UN Resolutions

The American administration emphasised the need for a solution to the Western Sahara conflict acceptable to both parties, the Polisario Front’s representative to the United Nations and coordinator with MINURSO, Ambassador Sidi Mohamed Amar, said.

This “presents us with the reality that the Polisario Front and the Sahrawi people categorically reject the so-called Moroccan expansionist proposal, which was stillborn. This means that this proposal can never serve as the basis for any solution, today or tomorrow, because it is rejected in its entirety by the Sahrawi side. It should also not be the basis for a just and lasting solution that guarantees the Sahrawis’ right to self-determination, as affirmed by UN Security Council resolutions, including the recent resolution 2756.”

He added in an interview with Echorouk regarding the briefing recently delivered by the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura, to members of the Security Council, that “it presented the outcome of his consultations and contacts with both parties to the conflict—the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro—and the Moroccan occupation state, during his recent tour of the region, in addition to his contacts with some other parties, including the new US administration”.

Therefore, “everything De Mistura presented regarding the new US administration’s confirmation of the position it adopted in December 2021 is a presentation of this position and does not imply any endorsement either by him or the Secretary-General of the so-called Moroccan expansionist proposal.”

Regarding the remarks of the US President’s Advisor for African and Middle Eastern Affairs, Massad Boulos, who announced his readiness to visit the region, Sahrawi Ambassador Sidi Mohamed Amar explained, “We in the Polisario Front place more importance on actions than words.” He added that what the Polisario Front expects from the United States, in brief, are two issues. The first concerns the implementation and respect of the letter and spirit of the United Nations resolutions, including the decision of the General Assembly, which considers the Western Sahara issue a matter of decolonisation, and Security Council resolutions, which address the issue as a matter of international peace and security. The second is that it be faithful to the letter and spirit of its constitution, which, as we know, is based on affirming the sovereignty of peoples and their freedom of choice. This constitution begins with the phrase “We the people of the United States,” a phrase that was quoted in the wording of the UN Charter itself, which begins with the words “We the peoples of the United Nations.”

“Therefore, what we demand is that it be faithful to the letter and spirit of its constitution, which affirms the sovereignty of peoples and their freedom of choice. This means, concerning the Western Sahara issue, supporting a peaceful and just solution that respects the will of the Sahrawi people and their inalienable right to self-determination and independence,” he added.

The Polisario Front representative stressed that “supporting any solution, whatever its type, that does not respect, ignores, or attempts to distort the legal nature of the Western Sahara issue will only lead to an escalation of tensions in the region, which will not serve regional and continental peace and security.”