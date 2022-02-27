Signs Of New Crisis In The Offing Between Algeria And France

The warmth that returned to the Algerian-French relations did not last long. In the offing now, there are omens of a new crisis that might crop up on all sides. This is embodied by the telegram reported by the Algerian News Agency, which attacked France strongly.

And from this telegram: “This fight against corruption did not appeal to everyone, starting with the former colonial power, which was on good terms with the destroyers of Algeria. The economic interests of France have always been protected and nurtured by a bureaucratic regime and unconstitutional forces that sold Algeria as spare parts to the French lobbies”.

The agency also spoke about the “media trumpets of the French lobbies, which have constantly blackened Algeria’s image, as it seems that they are blind in that they only see the late trains, while there are many trains that come on time”.

There is no apparent reason for the Algerian news agency’s attack on the former colony in this particular circumstance, but what is certain is that this telegram expresses, without any doubt, the presence of great anger on the part of the Algerian authorities towards the French authorities, because the agency is the official media interface for the Algerian authorities.

By dismantling the contents of the relevant telegram, messages emerge directed at what is official and unofficial in the former colony, in the sense of what is political and media, and they are the two indicators that lead the observer to stand against the background of this apparent attack.

It is not new for the official position in Algeria to confront some French channels and media institutions because of their prejudice. A few days ago, the official media attacked a series produced by the French-German channel “ARTE”, under the title “Algeria is Secret”, and described it as a subversive series, and before that, France 24 channel and other TV channels.

Although the practices of the French media towards Algeria are not new, and this constitutes part of the reasons behind the last telegram, but another political aspect was not mentioned, a recent report issued by the French National Assembly (the lower chamber of Parliament), which included very malicious readings.

Regarding the general situation in Algeria, it seemed that it was politicized and aimed at achieving some purpose that was not innocent.

The French parliamentarians are aware of the sensitivity of the Algerian authorities to the allusions included in the report, which were unbalanced, especially with regard to its assessment of the political and social situation in Algeria and some neighboring countries, especially the western neighbor, Morocco.

Although the situation in Algeria is much better, especially in social terms, according to what was stated in the last report of the World Bank, compared to Morocco, for example, the report of the French Parliament presented the latter as a “pole of stability” in the region, while describing Algeria as facing a politically unstable situation.

The report of the French Parliament, which was deposited at the level of the National Defense Committee and the French Armed Forces in the lower chamber of the French Parliament, comes at a time when the western neighbor (Morocco) is witnessing popular protests due to the wave of high prices sweeping the Moroccan streets, and which raises doubts about the integrity of its contributors, and then their prejudice against Algeria without convincing justification.

This report confuses the bilateral relations that have returned to normal with the return of the Algerian ambassador, Mohamed Antar Daoud, to his position at the Algerian embassy in Paris, as it indicates that there are circles in the former colony that are still lurking in the bilateral relations, and maneuvering to make them a fat substance in a race in the expected French presidential elections next April, a warning that had been issued by more than one Algerian official.