Sonatrach Offers Dozens Of Jobs

The national hydrocarbon company Sonatrach and a number of its subsidiaries released dozens of jobs in several Algerian cities by conducting professional competitions that will be by several conditions, the most important of which is that they are directed exclusively to university graduates.

In this context, several local agencies affiliated with the National Agency for Employment released job offers in Sonatrach and some of its branches since the beginning of this September in several specializations.

Among the most prominent job offers that Echorouk reviewed, there are jobs in the National Exploration Corporation “ENAFOR”, which expressed its needs for 314 jobs in Ouargla (southern Algeria), and the required positions were distributed between technicians in quality control, electrical engineers and technicians in devices control, certified welders, technicians in the industry, electromechanical engineers and mechanicians in the safety of wells’ installations, electricians and mechanics in channels and pipes, exploiters and engineers in many specialities.

Recruitment offers stipulated that the number of applicants to compete for the positions should be 3 times larger than the number of the job offers. For example, for the position of a pipe mechanic, the number of offers is 20, so the number of applicants must be 60.

In addition to the state of Ouargla, Sonatrach released job offers in the state of Oran (western Algeria), specifically in the industrial zone of Batioua, according to advertisements by the local agency for employment in Oran, where some of them were checked out by Echorouk.

The job offers varied between engineers and technicians in several disciplines such as civil engineering, industrial maintenance, administrators in accounting, nurses, welders and other specialities.

According to a document issued by the National Agency for Employment dated July 14, signed on behalf of the sub-director for the management and follow-up of the employment agencies, Faiçal Orabi, which copy was reviewed by Echorouk, Sonatrach launched recruitment competitions in the states of Boumerdes, Tebessa, Laghouat and Tamanrasset, to meet its needs for staff in the northern and southern regions of the country.

The directive asked the officials of the employment agencies at the level of the concerned states to initiate the process of selecting candidates and that the process must be conducted carefully to provide them with the proposals of candidates who meet the criteria required for each position according to the specializations.

Among the conditions mentioned in the National Employment Agency’s document, the candidate for the positions of frames must have a university degree (baccalaureate + 5 or 4) in the required specialization, be 35 years old at most, and reside in the region or state in which the required position is located.

As for the positions of control agents, the candidate must have a university degree (baccalaureate + 3) in the required specialization, be 33 years old at most, and reside in the region or state in which the required position is located.

The instruction explained that the candidates who are selected by the relevant operating agencies of the mentioned states, will be subject to a series of tests (evaluation and psycho-technical), and the candidates will be selected based on eligibility and merit and their recruitment will remain conditional on the opinion of the medical committee.

Sonatrach’s CEO, Toufik Hakkar, announced last July that his company will employ more than 5,600 people in the complex and its branches this year in various specialities.