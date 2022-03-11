Sonelgaz Unveils a New Project to Export Electricity to Italy, Spain

A meeting was held to discuss a new project to export electricity to Italy and Spain, Sonelgaz Corporation said o n Thursday.

Sonelgaz explained that the meeting took place in the presence of the General Manager of Sonelgaz, Mourad Adjal, in which the Executive Directorate of Strategy and Foresight at the Sonelgaz level gave a presentation on the project, in the presence of a number of the company’s management personnel.



The project includes laying a submarine cable accompanying the new Medgaz pipeline between Algeria and Spain and exporting about 9000 megawatts of electricity to this European country.



The project also includes laying a cable with the second gas pipeline that connects Algeria to Italy (Sicily) through Tunisia, known as the Transmed-Enrico Mattei gas pipeline.

